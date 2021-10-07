MISSOULA — Ever since Natalie Hiller-Claridge took the reins as head coach in the winter of 2020, the Missoula Hellgate girls soccer team has been trending upward.
The Knights had a major breakthrough last October when they made a surprise trip to the State AA semifinal round as a No. 4 seed. Then last month the team secured its first city title in 13 years.
There's still plenty to accomplish this season and Hellgate (9-1-1) is steadily building momentum. On Thursday the team outlasted upset-minded Big Sky for its fifth win in a row on the Eagles' home pitch, 1-0.
The game was defined by Big Sky's defensive strategy. The Eagles made it extremely difficult for Hellgate's every-improving attackers to move the ball upfield, using big numbers to bottle up the midfield. In the past, the game might have ended in a draw, but Hellgate is a more resourceful team offensively this season.
Senior Ashley Young scored the only goal in the 30th minute on an unusual play. Defender Clara Tallent booted a long free kick into the Eagles' 18-yard box and Young tapped it in with her head after Big Sky's keeper stepped toward her and away from the mouth of goal.
"Every single time the ball was in our half today they'd bring their whole defensive line up to the half line mark," Young said of Big Sky's salty defense. "All of our forwards would be caught off guard and we'd have to run back. It's a long way to run to the goal from there."
Hellgate made an adjustment at halftime but failed to score in the final 40 minutes. Carmen Anderson appeared to give the Knights a 2-0 lead on a sharp shot just under the crossbar in the 71st minute, but it was negated by foul.
In the end, it was a match for the Eagles ( 3-8-1) to feel good about after losing 5-0 to the Knights earlier in the season. On the other hand, it was a testament to Hellgate's will to win.
"After the (semifinal) last year, we've all just been really hungry to keep on scoring and try to make history," Young said. "Gabby (Beaton) and Carmen (Anderson), they work magically together. Then I'm kind of there to put in what they don't put in.
"It's trying new things."
Hiller-Claridge is proud of her team on both sides of the center line this season.
"When we play our game, we have a really dynamic offense with a lot of threats," said the coach, whose squad has a home showdown against Western AA leader Helena on Tuesday. "If you look at our stats, everyone but two has points. There's lots of people contributing.
"One of the biggest parts is the mind part, believing in yourself. I know we have that. There's a team chemistry and sense of we've got this every time we step on the field, from the back to the front."
The unsung hero for Hellgate Thursday was freshman keeper Nova Gardner. She didn't have to make a lot of saves, but she made two crucial ones in the final nine minutes to preserve the Knights' slim lead. Junior Addie Johnson had a heroic game in net for the hosts, who fell to 0-4 against crosstown competition this season.
The Hellgate boys cruised to a 6-0 win. Henry gave them a lead on an assist by Jake Adams in the third minute. Cameron McNelis added a goal five minutes later on a feed by Pierce. Hellgate stretched its 2-0 halftime lead with four goals in the second half. Brady Reed scored on an assist from Pierce, Marcus Anderson scored on an assist from Pierce, Pierce scored on an assist from Anderson and McNelis scored on a feed from Nate Bruns.
Loren Deskins and Hank Shattuck combined for the shutout at keeper. Deskins played the first 60 minutes for the defending State AA champs.
"I like the way our attitudes have been in practice and the way they've been training," Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said. "We're making this final push, so they've been really focused. It's been translating into the games."
