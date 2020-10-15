BILLINGS — The date, location and start time for the Billings Class AA soccer teams advancing to the quarterfinal playoff round were announced on Thursday.

On Friday, the schedule is: 3 p.m., Amend Park turf field, Missoula Sentinel at Billings Senior boys; 5 p.m., Amend Park turf field: Missoula Hellgate at Billings West girls.

On Saturday, the schedule is: 11 a.m., Legends Field in Kalispell, Billings West at Kalispell Glacier boys; 1 p.m., Legends Field in Kalispell, Billings Skyview at Kalispell Glacier girls; and 2 p.m., Fort Missoula Regional Park, Billings Skyview at Missoula Hellgate boys.

