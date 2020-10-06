BILLINGS — When Billings West girls soccer coach Rob Zimmerman subbed out Courtnie Gagnon with about 10 minutes remaining in Tuesday’s intra-city match against Billings Skyview, he told his junior defender, “Good job, Court.”
“Thanks,” Gagnon replied as she stepped off the Amend Park turf. “I did a couple bad things. I always do.”
If that’s the case, “bad things” from Gagnon and her defensive cohorts have been few and far between this season.
The Golden Bears beat the Falcons 3-0, and as the defending state champions kept their record unbeaten at 10-0-2, they also recorded their ninth shutout of the season. West has allowed just four goals, and two of those came in a 2-2 draw to the Falcons a few weeks ago.
In the boys’ match, Skyview handed second-year coach Russell Dornisch his first win in an intra-city match by beating the Bears 4-0.
West girls 3, Skyview 0
Breaking down the Bears has been tough for any opponent, and the Falcons didn’t have many opportunities.
“We all really communicate well, and we have to tell each other when to shift,” said junior defender Bella Murphy, who also praised the play of West keeper Kendell Ellis. “We’re just like a big family, so we do a really good job of communicating, not only with the defenders, but with Kendell. So far it’s been a really nice season.”
The teams roamed back and forth between the boxes for most of the first half before Chloe Davies scored a goal in the 34th minute. Sophie Sievertsen, who took a corner kick for West, sent the ball back into the box after the Skyview keeper punched it out, and Davies was there to tap it into the net.
Emma Lensing added two second-half goals, one on an assist from Sievertsen and the second on a pass from Mary Speare to finish off a well-executed counter.
With less than a week left in the regular season — the playoffs start next Tuesday — Skyview (6-3-3) is safely in third place and guaranteed a home playoff berth in the first round. Still, coach Cameron Icenoggle hopes to see his team regain its footing after seeing a four-match winning streak end.
“We had a rough start to the year, we were figuring some things out,” Icenoggle said. “Our last four games we were clicking. So we were off tonight. We just have to get back to our game.”
West won its second consecutive Billings Cup (city championship) and fourth in six years. And, coupled with Bozeman’s 2-1 win over crosstown foe Gallatin Tuesday night, remained four points ahead of the Hawks for first place in the Eastern AA with two matches to play.
“I don’t think we played our best game, it wasn’t necessarily our prettiest soccer,” Zimmerman said. “But it was enough to get the job done. We had moments that were good in the second half, especially. We took advantage and finished on our moments.”
Skyview boys 4, West 0
Missing up to six players due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols over the past three matches, Dornisch, Skyview’s coach, was forced to move some pieces around.
While hardly anything affiliated with the coronavirus can be considered good, Dornisch can at least be thankful of the way his Falcons have responded. Tuesday night was a continuation of that, the Falcons’ third consecutive win as teams sprint toward the finish of the regular season this week.
“We sat down with the boys and we had a talk about why do you play soccer,” Dornisch said. “Why do you come out here and work? I told them you’re going to face adversity, and the best teams out there are teams that are able to face adversity and come out the other end a lot better. I think we’ve definitely done that the last three games.”
Aidan Morgan, one of the players welcomed back after an absence, scored Skyview’s first goal, and Jake Swenson and Taylor Moore (two goals) added on as the Falcons (5-5-2, 17 points) leaped over Great Falls (5-7-0, 15 points) for fourth place in the Eastern AA. Skyview has games against Bozeman and Bozeman Gallatin remaining, while Great Falls closes with Great Falls CMR and Billings Senior. The top four teams in the division host a first-round playoff match.
Morgan’s goal came with 17 minutes left in the first half, and Swenson and Moore both scored in the 10 minutes before halftime. Moore’s first goal came on a direct kick from about 30 yards, and it was the last action of the first half.
“We’re just on that winning streak where the team’s putting stuff together,” said Moore, who added a penalty kick goal shortly after halftime. “That’s just a good part of soccer, you know, a team effort.”
The loss was the first for West (6-4-2, 20 points) since a defeat to Belgrade eight matches ago. Since then the Bears had gone 5-0-2 before Tuesday, good enough to vault them into third place.
Still, Bears’ coach Luke Ashmore would like to see his team exhibit more consistency than it did against Skyview as the postseason nears.
“That first half we just had the mistakes pile up,” he said. “Obviously, I was happy with the second half. A PK because of a handball was the only goal they got and defensively we looked a lot more solid. It’s a rough scoreline, but at the end of the day we had some positives to end on.”
