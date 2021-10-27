BILLINGS — The Class AA girls state soccer championship match between visiting Bozeman Gallatin and host Billings West will be held Friday on the turf field at Amend Park.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Digital tickets are available at https://gofan.co/app/events/429448?schoolId=MT14349 . Tickets will also be sold at the gate, and are $7 for adults and $6 for students.

