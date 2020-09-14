East Helena vs. Laurel girls soccer match canceled
HELENA — Unhealthy air quality has led the cancellation of the East Helena girls soccer match with Laurel that was scheduled for Monday at 4 p.m.
The Vigilantes were going to play their first home game at the new multi-purpose stadium against Laurel Monday night in East Helena, but with air quality getting worse, athletic director Shaun Murgel confirmed that the match wouldn't be played.
"Yes, unfortunately," Murgel responded via text message to the Independent Record to confirm the match was canceled.
The East Helena football team opened the stadium last Tuesday against Frenchtown with a loss. The next home game for girls soccer team is set for Sept. 18 against Columbia Falls at 5 p.m.
Chambers, Hess bowl high games at Sleeping Giant Lanes
Jenny Chambers and Mike Hess bowled the high games at Sleeping Giant Lanes last week, with scores of 255 and 248, respectively. Chambers also fired the top womens' series, with a 616. Rounding out the high mens' games were Kevin Farry's 247, and Pat Morgan and Josh Starkel (tie) at 242 each.
Starkel had the best series with a 691, followed by Vince Saccheri's 652 and Chad McDowell at 648. Danieller Bolan was No. 2 in the womens, with a 242 game and 607 series, while Jenna Austad rolled a 201. In the senior mens', Keith Kramlick had a 214, ahead of Bud Dupree (202) and Jay Redfern (172). Marlene Dupre and Sylvia Bailey were the top senior women, at 170 and 164.
- Curt Synness, 406mtsports.com
