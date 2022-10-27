BILLINGS — It didn’t take Lauren Dull long to bring up the word "legacy."
Just a few sentences after she’s asked to describe the seven senior players on the Billings Central girls soccer roster, of which she’s one, the word crept into Dull's answer.
Dull and her classmates began their tenure with the program knowing full well the heritage they were stepping into as freshmen players. And now, with one final game looming in their careers, that word has narrowed its focus to spotlight this singular version of the Rams.
The girls soccer program at Billings Central has won nine state championships, starting with the first in 2008. But the Rams haven’t won a state title since 2018 — the ’19, ’20 and ’21 titles belong to the Laurel Locomotives — meaning this could be the rare group of seniors not to sample a championship at some point in their careers since the Rams started winning titles.
For other programs, a three-year gap between championships might be considered short. For the Rams, three years seems an eternity.
“Just knowing what has happened these past three years and this opportunity that we have in front of us this weekend, it means so much to us to give our everything, because it’s the last game we will ever play,” Dull said on a blustery day before a practice earlier this week. “Knowing that we just want to continue that Central legacy and show everyone what Central is about.”
The Rams will step on Smith Fields in Whitefish at 11 a.m. Saturday with that last chance to end their drought. They bring with them into the title match with the Bulldogs a 13-1-0 record and Class A’s top-scoring offense and stingiest defense. But not by much.
The Bulldogs are 12-1-1 and have scored 66 goals to the Rams’ 69. Billings Central has given up just 13 goals; Whitefish 17.
Senior Olivia Tourtlotte will be tasked with keeping the Bulldogs out of the net. Tourtlotte missed last season’s championship loss to Laurel due to injury, so getting a chance to cash in on this opportunity is big on the keeper’s wish list.
“It’s definitely not like any other senior year to me, it’s all or nothing,” she said. “I’m putting everything out onto that field. Being injured, I felt I was robbed of my junior season and I wanted to get back as much as I could.”
Win or lose Saturday, these Rams have contributed much to the program legacy. For the senior group, this is its third state title-match appearance, and it’s continued a run of 14 championship appearances in the past 17 seasons.
And, of course, there have been individual accomplishments along the way.
While Laurel departing senior Mya Maack was making a run at the state’s career goal-scoring record, which she completed this season by finishing with 123, Rams senior Abby Derbyshire quietly toiled in the background with her own impressive career. Derbyshire enters Saturday’s match with 76 career goals, which puts her third on Central’s all-time list behind Morgan Ferestad (118) and Allie Lucas (80).
Meanwhile, Dull is leaving her mark as one of the top box-to-box players Central has had. Last week after his team lost to Central 4-3 in the semifinals, Columbia Falls coach Thomas Clark called Dull, a midfielder, the “best player in the state. What she does for (the Rams) defensively and offensively, she pulls all the strings. We had trouble coping with her all game, especially in the first half.”
Senior defender Lily Bland earned a few starts her freshman season, and she, Dull, and Derbyshire earned all-state honors a year ago. Forward Kendall Wahl, another senior, was all-conference.
It’s the intangibles the seniors will leave behind that will linger, according to Rams coach Nolan Trafton. He became the head coach when this group started as freshmen, and he’s been working with them since they were eight-graders. So they’ve made this journey together.
“Trophies eventually kind of wash away, people forget who wins,” Trafton said. “But the leadership this team has continued to pass on, the effects will be felt in this program for decades.
“They’ve grown so much, but the one thing is they haven’t grown apart. They’ve continued to grow together and be a cohesive unit as seniors and leaders.”
Dull was asked if she remembered her first few days of practice as a freshman. Again, it didn’t take her long to conjure up the memory.
“It was like, wow, I get to be a part of something so amazing and something that has been so successful for, what, 20 years,” she recalled. “Just knowing that these past three years haven’t gone exactly the way we wanted it to, it’s just so important to leave everything you have on the field.
“It’s not just about skill, it’s truly about heart and desire and just wanting to do it for your team and for yourself and for Central.”
The Rams will have plenty of time to ponder their season, and for the seniors, their legacy on the 439-mile bus ride to Whitefish.
But for Derbyshire, at least, she’s more interested in seeing how the return trip goes.
“I can’t tell if it’s going to be loud or quiet on the bus, it’s going to be one or the other,” Derbyshire said of the drive to Whitefish. “But I’m excited for the bus ride back. Hopefully, we’ll have that trophy on the bus and it’ll just be a party.”
