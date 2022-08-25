LAUREL — It didn’t take long for Mya Maack to get a thirst for goals. About four minutes into her freshman season, Maack found the net for the first time.
The goal was the first of four that day in August of 2019, a game that Maack didn’t think she was going to start. Maack spent warm-ups for that season opener in a jersey pinnie, the mesh sleeveless top usually worn by substitutes.
Shortly before the match, then Laurel soccer coach Aloma Jess told Maack she’d be in the starting 11. The decision quickly paid dividends and the rest, as they say, is history.
Well, maybe not a complete history. Yet.
While Maack set the state’s single-season record for goals last year with 43, she’s 24 goals away from breaking the career mark of 118 set by Billings Central’s Morgan Ferestad, who wrapped up her career in 2019. (Consider how close Maack would be had COVID not shortened the 2020 season, one in which Maack found the net 22 times in four or five fewer games than a normal schedule.)
It’s a record she’s wanted to chase since watching Ferestad pile up the goals during her career at Central. (Maack, by the way, will join her sister Morgan and Ferestad at Rocky Mountain College next season.) That four-goal day spurred Maack on even more.
“Now I have to do that every game, I can’t let up,” Maack recalled thinking. “I set a standard for myself. It kind of put a target on my back to try to keep going in that direction.”
As Maack and her father/coach Tom reflected on her career ahead of Mya’s senior season, they sat underneath the grandstands of the Laurel Sports Complex waiting for the start of a squad scrimmage on Saturday.
They were both asked about the perception of prolific goal-scorers being selfish. Well, yeah, daughter and father, player and coach, said. No matter what you call them — forwards, strikers, goal-poachers — to be productive, they have to be selfish. It’s the nature of the job.
“There has to be that selfish bone in the body, there has to be that selfish bone to say, there might be a couple people over there but I have the ability to score,” said Tom, who was a collegiate forward. “In that upper third (of the field), you take the ball and go.
“Over the years it evolves — which Mya will certainly face this year — to see team members across the field or on the far side that you can pass to. But first and foremost as a striker, we attack is what we do.”
An attacking style has been instilled in Mya from the start. Tom passed down his love of the game to first Morgan, now a sophomore for the Battlin’ Bears, and then to Mya.
Mya always had the footwork, the game came quickly to her. Over the years she’s added strength and power to her game, not to mention a no-one-can-stop-me mentality. The word often used with successful strikers is ruthless, and Maack has that temperament.
The Laurel-Billings Central girls soccer rivalry reached a fever pitch a few years ago and remains one of the best across the state, regardless of sport or gender. After scoring a regular-season goal against the Rams last year, Maack raised her arms wide, palms to the sky, as if to say, “Did you see that?”
“The celebrations are the best part,” Maack said. “Like I’ve said a million times. That’s just kind of what it’s developed into. Getting the important goals and just being like, ‘yes, we did it.’”
That target Maack mentioned? It’s definitely on her back and on the backs of her teammates. The Locomotives have won three consecutive Class A titles, and the feeling among opponents is if you stop Maack, you can stop the team.
The problem is, though, no one has been able to fully contain Maack or her teammates. It’s also true that a good striker is only as good as her service, and Laurel’s other playmakers through the years have done their parts in getting her the ball when necessary or scoring their own goals when the opportunities present themselves.
Tom Maack said the Locomotives have been successful in “bullying” teams in the past. This season, he believes, might need a bit more finesse if the Locos want to remain at the top. Mya will have to find that delicate balance of being the finisher or the facilitator for the likes of a Kaitlin Dantic (6 goals, 6 assists last year) or an Aubrey Roth (9/3) or an Alyse Aby (3/7) or an Ella Breen (1/6), or whomever else has an opening. Maack did have a career-high 11 assists last season.
“Sometimes the job is to score,” Tom said. “But the other time the job is the opponent is flooding me and I need to play the ball to a team member who may be in a very safe and open area. That’s really the art of transition.”
Maack’s bulldog persona on the field is well-earned. It’s accurate, and she’s not afraid to admit that.
But there’s also the side that others don’t often see. Like when she and her siblings and a friend went in to buy a 1970s-era camper, fixed it up, and turned it into a snow-cone business. (Mya’s suggested name for the business was “Up to Snow Good,” but that was nixed by older sister Morgan. They all settled on “The Snow Shack.”)
And when not freezing out defenders on the pitch, Mya would just as soon huddle up in her bedroom with the family cats — most notably the newest, Prince Archie — and watch “Grey’s Anatomy.”
She’s approaching this season as both a blessing and a burden. Yes, she wants her team to be the first Class A girls team to win four straight titles since Central dominated the field from 2008-2013. Yes, she wants the career goal-scoring record. Yes, she believes she can be an even better teammate, teaching the younger players instead of simply trying to tell them what to do.
There’s a lot of pressure, both from the outside and self-imposed. But Maack believes she’s found that balance.
“I think just growing up and realizing that not everything is going to be perfect all the time,” Mya said. “We’re going to go out at Bigfork (for the season opener) and it might be kind off rough to start out. But I think this is the type of team that can take another two weeks and then show up against Columbia Falls and rock them. So I’m excited. I can’t wait to play.”
And when Maack can’t wait to play, things can happen in a hurry.
