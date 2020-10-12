BILLINGS — Amend Park will be the site of five soccer matches as the Class AA playoffs begin Tuesday.

The defending state champion Billings West girls will play Great Falls CMR at 2 p.m., as will the Billings Skyview boys, who will face off against Great Falls.

At 4 p.m., the Billings Senior boys play Belgrade, and the Billings West boys take on Bozeman Gallatin.

In the nightcap, the Billings Senior and Billings Skyview girls will play under the lights at the Amend Park turf field. All other matches are on the grass fields at Amend Park.

The winners advance to the quarterfinal round, which will be held Saturday.

