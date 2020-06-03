BILLINGS — Sydney Heckel, a member of Belgrade’s 2007 Class A girls soccer state championship team, has been offered the position of head boys soccer coach at the school, athletic director Rick Phillips told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday.
Heckel’s status is pending school board approval, Phillips said.
Belgrade defeated Whitefish 2-1 in overtime to claim the 2007 title. It was the second in three seasons for the Panthers, who also beat Whitefish in 2005, 1-0.
The Panthers will enter their second season in Class AA starting this school year. Belgrade’s boys found the first season after moving up from Class A difficult, finishing 0-12-0, and scored five goals while giving up 61 during the regular season.
Prior to the move, Belgrade’s boys won championships in 2016 and 2017, the final two years of a four-year run of title-match appearances.
