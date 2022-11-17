EVANS, Georgia — Former Billings Skyview soccer player Jordan Roe scored from the spot during a penalty kick shootout Thursday to help the Salt Lake Community College women’s soccer team advance to the NJCAA Division I national championship match.

Salt Lake, the 10th seed, defeated top-seeded Tyler (Texas) Junior College 4-3 in PKs after the match was tied 0-0 after regulation and overtime.

The Bruins (15-2-1) will play Iowa Western (18-3-1) for the title at 2 p.m. on Saturday. It’s the second trip to the final for Salt Lake. Iowa Western, the No. 9 seed, topped No. 7 Eastern Florida State 4-2 in the other semifinal.

Roe, a sophomore, has started all 18 games for the Bruins and has scored five goals to go along with a team-high 11 assists.

Salt Lake defeated No. 3 Butler and No. 6 Monroe Community College in pool play to win its group and qualify for Thursday’s semifinal.

