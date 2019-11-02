BILLINGS — Former Billings West girls soccer player Faith Johnson has signed a national letter of intent to join the women's soccer team at Mercyhurst North East in Pennsylvania.
“Faith epitomizes everything I am trying to do with this program,” said Mercyhurst head coach Matt Mountford in a press release. “She is the type of student-athlete that we are looking to produce and develop. I am delighted that Faith has chosen to continue her academic and athletic career here with us. Faith has so much potential and I’m sure she will be a big success here.”
Johnson is a defender and plans on joining the team next fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.