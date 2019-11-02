BILLINGS — Former Billings West girls soccer player Faith Johnson has signed a national letter of intent to join the women's soccer team at Mercyhurst North East in Pennsylvania.

“Faith epitomizes everything I am trying to do with this program,” said Mercyhurst head coach Matt Mountford in a press release. “She is the type of student-athlete that we are looking to produce and develop. I am delighted that Faith has chosen to continue her academic and athletic career here with us. Faith has so much potential and I’m sure she will be a big success here.”

Johnson is a defender and plans on joining the team next fall.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments