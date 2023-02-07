080919-ir-spt-mens-soccer-CC-4.jpg (copy)

File photo of former Carroll College men’s soccer coach Doug Mello talking to his team on the practice field near Nelson Stadium. He'll now be a high school head coach for the first time in his career.

 Gary Marshall/bmgphotos.com

MISSOULA — The Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack have found their new head girls soccer coach, and he has plenty of experience.

Doug Mello, Carroll College’s first men's coach until his retirement this past December, has been lured back into the game.

Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.

