File photo of former Carroll College men’s soccer coach Doug Mello talking to his team on the practice field near Nelson Stadium. He'll now be a high school head coach for the first time in his career.
MISSOULA — The Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack have found their new head girls soccer coach, and he has plenty of experience.
Doug Mello, Carroll College’s first men's coach until his retirement this past December, has been lured back into the game.
Instead of resting alongside his 45 years of coaching experience, Mello will be spreading his knowledge to the prep level for the first time in his career.
Since his start in 1978, Mello has never been the lead man of a high school program. In fact, he made history with his first coaching gig at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as the youngest head coach in the history of collegiate sports at 20 years old.
That was the start of a long journey that took Mello to six different states to coach both college and professional soccer.
In the process, he garnered multiple accolades, including the most collegiate games coached at 1,191. He is the only college head coach to achieve 350 men’s wins and 250 women’s wins.
The owner of a Montana cabin came to the state in 2014 to establish the then-new Fighting Saints program. In those seasons leading up to his departure in 2022, he was 64-71-10.
He’ll join Glacier as Damion Blackburn’s successor. Blackburn moved to the Flathead Valley in the fall of 2020 to become the Flathead Rapids’ technical director.
In his two seasons with the Wolfpack, which came after their first state title in 2020, they went 9-19-1.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.