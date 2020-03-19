MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzly soccer player Natalie Hiller-Claridge was hoping for one of the city’s high school soccer head coaching jobs to open after she recently returned to coaching — she just didn’t expect it to happen so soon.
Hiller-Claridge found out from her wife, a teacher at Missoula Hellgate, that Knights girls soccer coach Ian Marshall had stepped down, so she scrambled to submit an application within about 48 hours. She had just recently gotten back into coaching after taking time off to raise her kids, and now she’ll have a heightened role as Hellgate’s coach starting in the fall 2020 season.
“It’s really exciting,” said Hiller-Claridge, who played for the Griz from 1996-2000 and will continue working at the University of Montana in campus recreation as the senior assistant director of programs and development.
“I love a new adventure. This is going to be a new one for me. I’m really looking forward to getting the girls in and creating a culture of belief in themselves and belief in me as a coach and believing they can take the program where they want to. I’m really a culture-based person and creating an environment where people want to do their best and strive to do their best.”
Hiller-Claridge, a Missoula native, had been out of coaching for a large part of the 2010s while raising two children. She started coaching as a Griz assistant coach from 2002-04 after her playing days and later worked on and off with youth teams in addition to volunteering for one season with Hellgate in the early 2010s.
Hiller-Claridge returned to coaching three years ago by hosting private training sessions with a handful of goalkeepers. She was soon after approached by Sentinel coach Dan Lochridge and joined the Spartans as a volunteer coach each of the past two seasons.
The return to high school coaching as a volunteer allowed her to hold onto her family-focused approach — her kids are 9 and 6 years old — while seeing if she’d like to get back into coaching full force. Turns out she did.
“That definitely pushed me in that direction,” said Hiller-Claridge, who also volunteered to work with UM coach Chris Citowicki and the Griz goalies for the final month of the 2019 season. “If I hadn’t gotten connected to a team, I probably would have kept dabbling in private lessons and stayed on a schedule that worked with my family. You take a bite, and then you get the bug, and I realized I missed this and miss being part of a team.
“It’s fun to see a team develop from the beginning of the season and see where they go. I’ve had the opportunity to coach club, but I really love the high school environment. When this opened, it was a no-brainer for me to apply. We decided it’d be something we could do as a family.”
As a player, Hiller-Claridge won two soccer state championship while playing for Big Sky in 1994 and 1995. She went on to play for UM’s first-ever coach, Betsy Duerksen, and was the Grizzlies’ goalie as a senior in the fall of 2000 when they won their third conference championship in four years and upset Washington State in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
Hiller-Claridge, then Natalie Hiller, was also named the NCAA Woman of the Year, an award which honors excellence in athletics, academics and community leadership. For her, soccer has been a vehicle to better her life.
“I was most proud of that (award) and then when the team won a national tournament game,” she said. “I’m a person of balance, and that’s why that mattered to me. That’s also the type of coach I’m going to be. I don’t want to be the type of coach that restricts the girls on what they can and can’t do in terms of activities and family life. I believe there needs to be a sense of balance.”
Hiller-Claridge’s playing and coaching experiences with goalies could factor into her coaching style while chasing the ultimate goal of a state title. There’s still plenty of time to work on that with the season months away and team meetings temporarily on hold because of the ongoing coronavirus precautions.
“I’m not going to tell you I have a great style figured out yet,” Hiller-Claridge said. “I’m a defensive-minded coach because that’s what I know the best as a college goalkeeper. I know how to train defenses really well. For me, it’s going to be getting somebody coaching with me that has an offensive mindset. I want our team to have the highest work rate on the field.”
