MISSOULA — Their home away from home has definitely served them well the past few years.
The Missoula Hellgate boys and girls soccer teams, who typically play their home matches at Rattlesnake fields, will shoot for a spot in the State AA semifinals on Friday night under the lights at Fort Missoula Park.
The Western AA champion boys (13-0-2), who won a 1-0 thriller over Kalispell Glacier at Fort Missoula in the State AA semifinals last fall, will host Billings Senior (9-5-1) at 5 p.m. The Hellgate girls (12-2-1) will host Billings Senior (9-4-2) at 7:30 p.m.
"We're definitely comfortable playing on the (artificial) turf," said Hellgate boys coach Jay Anderson, whose team hasn't lost a game in three years. "We initially chose Fort Missoula a few years back because of the weather. It's better maintained this late in the season.
"The nice thing about it is both teams get to play on a truly flat field, so there's true bounces and rolls and the team that plays better is going to win. There aren't any excuses. It's a large and fast (pitch) and it makes for an enjoyable game for the fans to watch."
While both Hellgate teams will be the favorites in their home quarterfinal matches, Missoula Sentinel will play the role of underdog on the road Saturday.
The Sentinel boys (7-5-3) will try to knock off last year's state runner-up Bozeman (14-1-0) at 6 p.m. The Sentinel girls (10-3-2) will shoot for their fifth straight win at Bozeman Gallatin (10-1-4) at 1 p.m.
The State AA semifinals will be held Tuesday and the championship matches are a week from Saturday. The State A finals are also set for Oct. 30 and a host of area teams will vie for championship berths this Saturday, including the Loyola, Columbia Falls and Whitefish boys and Bigfork at Whitefish girls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.