GREAT FALLS — Goals by four different players helped lift Billings West to a 4-0 victory over Great Falls CMR in Class AA girls soccer on Thursday.

Maddie Munguia, Sophie Sievertsen, Emma Lensing and Jaida Caesarea all found the net during the Golden Bears' shutout win. Lensing also had an assist, and Mary Speare added two assists of her own.

West will host Great Falls High on Saturday while CMR will visit Billings Skyview. Both games are at Amend Park in Billings.

