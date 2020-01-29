HELENA — The Grateful Dead once talked about a long, strange, trip. But for Jay Johnston, those words are a perfect way to describe the past year.
Johnston, who will graduate from Helena High in June, spent the last spring and summer in Italy, at the Bottagisio training facility. He did this not only to improve, but also to catch the eye of professional scouts.
Jay's dream after all, is being a professional soccer player and it's one he's harbored for years.
"Since he was nine years old, he always said he wanted to be a pro," His father James Johnston said. "It didn't matter if it was in the first division or the third division. That's what he wanted to do."
Before taking his journey, Johnston and his family tried to work with the Helena Public Schools to make sure he would remain eligible for his senior season, despite not attending the spring semester at Helena High.
Only, things didn't go as planned. Helena High ruled Johnston ineligible, a decision that he and his family eventually brought to the MHSA.
When the executive board denied the family's appeal, the next step, in their eyes, was obvious.
"The aggravating part and why we pushed it as far as we did, was that he was given a criteria and he met that criteria and they went back on what was said," James Johnston said. "He could have jumped on a plane and went back to Italy right then. But he said, 'Dad, I have been on this team since I was a freshman, these are my friends, I want to play with them.'"
"And as a father," He added. "You have to do what you think is right and if that's fight the school system, you fight the school system."
That fight, didn't go as they hoped.
A district court judge denied their application for a temporary restraining order, which the parents hoped would allow Johnston to see the field for his senior season with Helena High.
But since Johnston completed his classes later than when Helena High concludes its spring semester and because he took classes at an online school, as opposed to a brick and mortar building, that timeline was key.
While the issue of Johnston being able to play in the 2019 season was effectively decided that day in October, the court case is still alive and James Johnston said he intends to see it through.
"We didn't get the restraining order," Johnston said. "But the case is still going and we have to set a precedent, because we have other kids that are going to do this."
As the issue with the MHSA works through the courts, at some point, Johnston had to move on and he did, focusing on his future and the pitch.
"In some ways, it was a blessing in disguise," James Johnston said. "He got to avoid injury and we knew that we was going to need to train year round, so our soccer club, Queen City Soccer, put together an indoor facility and it's been a huge benefit for him and other players too."
Achieving a dream isn't easy and even though he couldn't play for the Bengals, Jay wasn't going to stop playing soccer. Not even for a day.
"I would practice and work out every day," Jay Johnston said. "Monday through Sunday. Just always trying to get better with the ball and improve."
As far as the lawsuit, Johnston's goal was always just to play. But he also said, he learned a thing or two about life on the way.
"Yes. I really did," Johnston said. "It sucked not to play but it also made me change what I was doing."
As the fight for clarity on a complex issue stands idle in the court, Jay Johnston is headed back to Italy, with a chance to play professionally with A.C ChievoVerona, a club that's currently with the second tier in Italy. Serie B.
Johnston will trial with the club and could be signed officially at some point, although he is also taking part in a tryout in Paris as well for the Miami F.C., a member of the United Soccer League in the United States.
"He did well in Italy last summer and the coaches came here (to Helena) to workout with him," James Johnston said. "And they said they wanted him to come back to Italy and get a trial with the second team. We also have some other trials arranged throughout the UK, so if it doesn't work out in Italy, there are other options."
As of now, Johnston's room and board will be covered and as of Wednesday, he was out of the country and en route to Chievo, Italy, which as a suburb of Verona, has around 4,500 residents.
"It's a community about the size of East Helena," James Johnston said.
The town may be small, yet the stadium the team plays in Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, seats more than 36,000. The team has also been part of the top division in Italy in the past decade in addition to qualifying for the UEFA champions league in 2006-07.
Well known U.S. soccer player, Michael Bradley, a team captain of the Men's national team, also spent time playing professionally for A.C. ChievoVerona.
"It's really exciting to be going back over there," Johnston said. "And having the chance to sign with a team."
Johnston's path, no doubt, has included a few bumps along the road, but as he heads back overseas, his dream is once again cleared for takeoff.
"It's awesome," Johnston said. "It's a lot to think about and there is a lot going on but I am just going to work as hard as I can and give it 100 percent all the time."
