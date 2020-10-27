HELENA — The snow that covered the state of Montana over the weekend wreaked havoc on sports schedules, leading to cancellations and postponements throughout the state.
Weather has already had an impact on the Class AA soccer playoffs and the snow in Helena has forced the girls state title match between Helena High and Kalispell Glacier to be moved to Thursday as opposed to Wednesday, simply due to field conditions. It was originally scheduled for Saturday.
Last week, the semifinal match against Missoula Hellgate was temporarily moved to the new field in East Helena, before the match was returned to the Siebel Soccer Fields where the championship match will be Thursday at 3 p.m.
When The Bengals, the top seed out of the Western AA, hosts Glacier, which was the No. 2 team in the West, it will be the third meeting between the two teams this season, with Helena winning the first two matchups.
Not only did Helena win the previous meetings with Glacier, the Bengals didn't surrender a single goal to the Wolfpack, defeating them 2-0 at Siebel earlier this season, as well as 3-0 on the road.
Despite their struggles scoring against Helena, Glacier was second in the Western AA, behind only the Bengals, with 36 regular season goals.
Yet, in the postseason, it's been the Wolfpack defense that's carried them through, as they have allowed just one goal in three matches so far. Helena, which led Class AA in goals allowed during the season, has also been rather stingy in the playoffs, allowing just two goals in three games.
In both the quarterfinals and semifinals, Helena conceded a goal in the first half, but then was able to rally and win on penalty kicks. So far in 280 postseason minutes on the pitch, the Bengals have given up just two goals.
However, each team was among the leaders in Western AA goal scoring during the regular season and both rosters feature talented creators.
Glacier is led by Madison Becker, who not only scored 11 goals this season, but also assisted on 10 others. She also has a goal and an assist during the postseason.
Another name to watch for the Wolfpack will be Reagan Brisendine, who has caught fire during the playoffs with four goals, while teammate Emily Cleveland has also scored twice during the postseason.
For the Bengals, Rachel Plaster and Avery Kraft, who led the team in goals during the regular season with nine, along with Elsa Grebenc, have paced the attack in the postseason too.
Plaster notched a hat trick in the opening round win over Butte, while Kraft, a freshman, scored once against the Bulldogs, as well as scoring the equalizer in the second half of the semifinals against Missoula Hellgate. The freshman also made the winning penalty kick against Gallatin in the quarterfinals.
Keeper Audri Aakre has put together a strong performance over the past three games too and in the penalty kicks against Hellgate, she stopped two of the three shots she faced. The other missed over the crossbar. She also made a key save in the win over Gallatin in the 9th round of penalty kicks.
This will be the Wolfpack's first appearance in the state title game, while it will be the eighth total appearance for Helena High, including the first since 2017, when the Bengals won their last state championship.
