BILLINGS — Belgrade junior Will Mauritsen said he entered this boys soccer season, the second for the Panthers at the Class AA level, “hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.”
His converted penalty kick in the final minute of play on a hot Saturday afternoon at Amend Park helped the Panthers defeat Billings West 3-2 and gave them their second win of the season.
Two wins in their first four matches doesn’t completely wipe away last year’s 0-12-0 inaugural Class AA season, one in which the Panthers scored just five goals and gave up 61. But it’s definitely not “the worst” that Mauritsen was preparing himself to experience.
“We’re going to come back to practice and work our asses off,” said Mauritsen, who is in his third season on the Belgrade varsity. “We run a mile before every practice just to keep our fitness up. Everyone comes down to the fields on their own time ... we all come and practice on our own skills ... we watch video. Our team, as a whole team, just tries to do everything that we can do to succeed and get better as a team and grow and build our team chemistry.”
Also, Saturday, West’s girls moved to 3-0-0 with a 4-1 win over the Panthers.
West girls 4, Belgrade 1
Temperature at kickoff was 100 degrees and by the middle point of the first half it was up to 102, but the Golden Bears didn't seem bothered when Emma Lensing scored two early goals for a 2-0 halftime lead.
West added two second-half goals on penalty kicks, and while coach Rob Zimmerman, whose team was coming off a win over previously unbeaten Billings Senior on Thursday, was pleased with the result, he wasn’t so much with the road to get there.
“I don’t think we were mentally there as much as we should have been today, and we talked about that,” he said. “Maybe a little letdown coming off a big crosstown game on Thursday. I think everybody knows that we can play better. We’ll go back to work on Monday and get ready for next week.”
Lensing's goals, already her sixth and seventh of the season, came on assists from Mary Speare and Maddie Munguia. Early in the second half Belgrade (0-2-2) pulled within a goal when Peyton Robinson scored on an assists from Dalani Brayton.
But two handball calls in the box afforded West a couple penalty kicks, and Sophie Sivertsen and Satory Taylor converted both.
West, the defending state champs, improved to 3-0-0.
“All in all, I think we did all right,” Zimmerman said. “We just need to keep working and keep moving forward.”
Belgrade boys 3, West 2
Early goals from Quin Pawiroredjo and Owen Guthridge seemed to set West up for its second win of the year. Instead, the Panthers’ Samuel Waller scored twice, first on an assist from Jonathan Foster and the second on a long direct kick, to equalize at 2-2.
Both sides had quality chances down the stretch before the referee ruled Belgrade’s Trevor Gordon was pulled down in the box by a West defender.
Mauritsen converted the PK and a few seconds later the final whistle blew.
“We just fight until the end, that’s what we do,” said Sydney McCauley, who is in her first season at as the Panthers’ coach. “We don’t have a lot of subs, we don’t have a lot of depth, so my boys focus on fitness and we fight until the very last second of the game.”
West (1-2-0) dropped its second match in three days after losing to Senior on Thursday.
“It’s been kind of a rough week,” said West coach Luke Ashmore, who felt his team played well in stretches but didn’t have the forwards, midfielder and defenders all clicking at the same time. “The good news is we can hopefully put it behind us and move forward.”
