MISSOULA — Between their quickness and cohesion, Lars Thorne-Thomsen and Marcus Anderson have a way of mesmerizing the casual fan with the way they manipulate opposing defenses.
The leaders of the defending State AA champion Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team spent most of Saturday afternoon giving Missoula Sentinel fits at Rattlesnake fields. Thorne-Thomsen picked up a hat trick with three goals and Anderson dished out two assists in a 4-1 win over the Spartans.
The win avenged Hellgate's only blemish in an otherwise perfect 2020 season (Sentinel played the Knights to a draw) and sent a message to all of Hellgate's rivals for this season.
"It felt good to come out and do what we wanted to do," Thorne-Thomsen said. "We didn't play the greatest first half, but the second half we started to gel a little bit more as a team. It's only our second game of the season and we want to get better and better."
Thorne-Thomsen and Anderson have been playing soccer together for so long, it's hard to imagine them not being teammates.
"Basically we've grown up together, playing every level of club," Thorne-Thomsen said. "Now it's just nice. We know each other so well. It's the same thing with a lot of guys like (midfielder) Felix (Hahn). We came up together and have the team chemistry."
Anderson's father, Hellgate coach Jay Anderson, used the word priceless to describe the cohesion between his son and Thorne-Thomsen. Because their skill level is so advanced, coach Anderson is able to experiment with advanced attacking schemes.
"We're trying some new things, so they're open-minded," the coach said. "These are kids that have played together since they were eight years old, so they kind of know what each other is going to do before they do it."
Hellgate drew first blood in the 11th minute when Thorne-Thomsen scored from close range on an assist from Jake Adams. Then teammate Cameron McNelis found the net right before the half on an assist from Anderson.
Thorne-Thomsen stretched Hellgate's lead to 3-1 on an assist by Dylan Adkins in the 47th minute. Luke Olsen answered with a goal for Sentinel in the 50th minute with a helper from Evan Richardson. Thorne-Thomsen completed his hat trick in the 66th minute with a feed from Anderson.
Hellgate finished with a 21-10 advantage in shots.
"I was happy with how the guys played," Sentinel coach Justin Mikkola said of his team, which fell to 1-1. "Obviously Hellgate can slice through any team if you let them. We have to work on improving our game."
Coach Anderson tipped his cap to Sentinel on a hard-fought match. Spartans keeper Patrik Monroe made eight saves.
"I thought it was fairly evenly-matched," coach Anderson said. "I thought we had a little bit more offensive firepower in the final third, but Sentinel played well and it was a good match."
In the girls game, sophomore Carmen Anderson broke a scoreless tie with a shot from the top of the 18-yard box in the 50th minute and Hellgate blanked Sentinel, 2-0.
Knights coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge knew her team was in for a battle after Sentinel scored seven goals in a win over Missoula Big Sky on Thursday. Shaye Ewing, who scored three of those goals for the Spartans, went out with an ankle injury early in Saturday's game and was not at 100 percent when she returned.
Whether her injury made a difference is a matter of opinion. What is known is that Hellgate (2-0) has a rock-solid keeper in freshman Nova Gardner, who stopped 10 Sentinel shots in earning her second straight shutout.
The Knight also have a dangerous group of attackers.
"Those first 10 minutes of the game, I thought we were going to get one early, then we just continued to play direct and weren't connected in our midfield," Hiller-Claridge said. "At halftime we talked about that and in the second half we started stringing more passes together in the midfield.
"It opened things up and we had more chances and we were able to put one away. Carmen Anderson had that huge goal. It was beautiful."
Anderson, the daughter of Hellgate boys soccer coach Jay Anderson, showed the strength of her left foot on the breakthrough goal. She hit it so hard that Sentinel standout keeper Kassidy Kirgan, who was able to get two hands on it, was unable to prevent the ball from deflecting toward the goal, off the left post and into the net.
Hellgate then added an insurance goal about 3 minutes later off a corner kick. Chloe Anderson booted the ball to Gabby Beaton, who executed a header.
"Chloe had two assists, so just a team effort today," Hiller-Claridge said.
Hellgate reached the State AA semifinal round in the playoffs last year and Hiller-Claridge is not afraid to talk about high hopes for the team this season.
"I like pressure and I'm trying to instill that in my team," she said. "If you can learn to do well under pressure, then even in these early games it's going to help later in the season.
"We talk about winning state. It's in our heads. Some people say one game at a time. Yes absolutely. But we talk about playoffs and state. We want to go all the way and we're not afraid to admit it. I think we showed them today."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.