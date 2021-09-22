GREAT FALLS — Lizzy Jaraczeski, a senior defender/midfielder from Great Falls CMR, has committed to Idaho State for soccer, her father, Jeff, told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday.
Jaraczeski, who was all-conference as a junior, committed in June after a camp in Pocatello. She chose the Bengals over interest from fellow Big Sky Conference schools Northern Colorado, Eastern Washington and Idaho along with scholarship offers from NCAA Division II's Sonoma State and Northern State.
Jeff Jaraczeski said Lizzy will sign in November, adding that she was enamored with ISU women’s soccer coach Debs Brereton.
"Being from Montana, I like that Pocatello is pretty close to home and my parents can watch all home games — and many away games — pretty easily," she told TopDrawer Soccer in a recent interview. "I am so happy for this amazing opportunity."
Jaraczeski played club soccer for the Bozeman Blitzz (now Surf) before competing with the Utah Avalanche ECNL, Seattle United ECNL and ISC Issaquah Soccer Club Gunners. She also was a three-time Northwest Regional Swim Meet qualifier and an American Softball Association All-American in 2017.
Jaraczeski is one of four girls high school soccer players in Montana to commit to NCAA Division I schools for 2022. The others are Missoula Loyola's Lani Walker at Eastern Washington, Billings West's Ashlyn Dvorak at Montana and Billings Senior's Eliza Bentler at Montana.
Jaraczeski will join former Missoula Sentinel standout Aisley Allen at ISU.
