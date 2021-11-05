Billings Skyview vs. Great Falls CMR girls soccer (copy)

Great Falls CMR's Lizzy Jaraczeski is headed for the Girls All-American Soccer Game in Knoxville, Tennessee, next month.

 406mtsports.com File Photo

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR soccer star Lizzy Jaraczeski has become the second Montanan to be selected to the annual Girls High School All-American Soccer Game, set for Dec. 11 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Jaraczeski, an Idaho State commitment who plays to sign her national letter of intent Wednesday, is one of 22 players on the West roster.

The rosters for the ninth-annual game were released Monday.

Alexa Coyle, a Bozeman High alum who just completed her senior season at Montana, is the other Montanan who has been picked for the team. Coyle plays professionally in Great Britain now.

Eighteen of Jaraczeski's teammates on the West squad have committed to NCAA Division I colleges. Three are listed as undecided.

Jaraczeski is one of four girls in Montana to commit to Division I programs for 2022. The others: Missoula Loyola's Lani Walker at Eastern Washington, Billings West's Ashlyn Dvorak at Montana and Billings Senior's Eliza Bentler at Montana.

Former Missoula Sentinel standout Aisley Allen will be a teammate at ISU.

Tags

Load comments