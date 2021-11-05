GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR soccer star Lizzy Jaraczeski has become the second Montanan to be selected to the annual Girls High School All-American Soccer Game, set for Dec. 11 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Jaraczeski, an Idaho State commitment who plays to sign her national letter of intent Wednesday, is one of 22 players on the West roster.
The rosters for the ninth-annual game were released Monday.
Alexa Coyle, a Bozeman High alum who just completed her senior season at Montana, is the other Montanan who has been picked for the team. Coyle plays professionally in Great Britain now.
Eighteen of Jaraczeski's teammates on the West squad have committed to NCAA Division I colleges. Three are listed as undecided.
Jaraczeski is one of four girls in Montana to commit to Division I programs for 2022. The others: Missoula Loyola's Lani Walker at Eastern Washington, Billings West's Ashlyn Dvorak at Montana and Billings Senior's Eliza Bentler at Montana.
Former Missoula Sentinel standout Aisley Allen will be a teammate at ISU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.