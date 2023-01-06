BILLINGS — The Billings Central boys and girls soccer programs have grown in numbers the past four years that Nolan Trafton has been in charge of them.
That’s a good thing for the soccer at Central. It wasn’t so good for Trafton.
Citing fatigue and the realization that each program now needed its own head coach as factors, Trafton is stepping aside as the Rams girls coach. Billings Central activities director Mike Ryan made the announcement on Friday, also stating that Trafton would remain as the boys coach.
After telling The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com that “It certainly wasn’t an easy decision,” the 26-year-old Trafton gave his reasons for leaving one of the programs.
“I recognized that both teams were in a position to win now, and there’s some high expectations from both sides,” Trafton added. “I think both teams just deserve one person who can give them 100% of their commitment and their time.”
When Trafton was named to replace Didier Ndedi, who coached the boys for six seasons and then both programs for four seasons, in April of 2019, there were fewer than 20 boys on the roster. The girls, Trafton said, had a little more than 20, meaning the boys didn’t have a JV team while the girls played a shortened JV schedule.
This past season, the girls’ roster numbered 30 and the boys’ 32, according to Trafton. That meant full junior varsity practices and game schedules for both programs, and long days for Trafton.
“It was a lot in the moment,” he said. “And that’s what I wanted. I wanted the programs to grow, you want a JV team to filter into your varsity team, to have players swing back and forth. So it was probably about mid-season that I realized that these two teams need their own person, they each deserve someone to lead them.”
Trafton led the girls to their 10th overall Class A state championship in October with a win over Whitefish. The girls also reached the state championship in 2019 and 2021 (losing to Laurel both times) and lost out in the 2020 semifinals.
During Trafton’s four years with the boys, they’ve played in two semifinals.
There were a couple determining factors which helped Trafton decide which program to give up. A Billings Central alum and former player, Trafton began coaching as a boys assistant to Ndedi shortly after graduating. His brother, Kyle, is currently on the boys’ staff as an assistant, and that was a “major plus,” Trafton said.
This year’s boys team had a young leadership core, while most of the leadership on the girls side will graduate this spring. Trafton said that made it seem to him that a new coach could easier integrate with the girls team and establish his or her own culture.
“I started with the boys as an assistant, and I kind of want to see that through,” Trafton said. “We won a state championship this past season with the girls and I’d love to do that same thing on the boys’ side. There’s definitely some hunger there of wanting to win with the boys’ side.”
Trafton said he was thankful for all the support he’s received from assistant coaches on both teams and the school administration. He couldn’t have coached both for the four years without them, he said.
“I think there’s a reason nobody else coaches both teams,” Trafton said. “At Billings Central it’s been eight years, nine years since we last saw a head coach at both the boys and girls programs, and I don’t think any other school could pull it off. The support of the administration, from Mike Ryan to (principal) Shel Hanser to (assistant principal) Jim Hawbaker is the very reason that having one head coach for two teams really works.”
While weekday practices will now be shorter, Trafton’s game days will still include soccer doubleheaders.
“I told the girls I will be their biggest fan,” he said. “I will watch their games, and I will certainly be rooting for them. I will just be on the opposite sideline” across the field.
Ryan said anyone interested in applying for the girls coaching position can contact him at 406-867-4071 or mryan@billingscatholicschools.org.
