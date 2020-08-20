2019 champions
Class AA boys: Missoula Hellgate
Class A boys: Whitefish
2020 storylines
Hellgate sets Class AA bar: The Knights are, in a word, impressive. They've won the Class AA state championship four of the last five years and they're a decided favorite to take gold this fall. The big challenge will be stopping the Knights' attack. They return their top five scorers from a team that topped Bozeman in the 2019 title match, 2-1. Leading the way will be Marcus Anderson, who set a state record for assists last year with 26 to go along with his 16 goals. Bozeman lost Montana Gatorade Player of the Year Zach Springer but returns all-state defender Carter Evans and all-state midfielder Nolan Robbins.
Depleted but still dynamic: The Whitefish boys were impressive in last year's State A title match, blanking Laurel, 4-0. The Bulldogs lost three all-staters to graduation but return a bevvy of battle-tested leaders. That list includes senior midfielder Brandon Mendoza and senior defenders Ian Grover and Joshua Gunderson. The Bulldogs also have a proven scorer in Chase Sabin. Their greatest challenge heading into the season will be replacing a veteran keeper. Laurel made its first state title appearance last year but lost a lot of seniors and head coach Leroy VanderPool.
Rams on the rise: Billings Central reached the State A semifinals last season before dropping an 11-0 decision to Whitefish. Coach Nolan Trafton hopes the Rams can make another strong step this season with Sam Dull and Camden Capser, who combined for 23 goals last season.
Broncs ready for another run: The Frenchtown/St. Regis boys should be salty again this season. They return a good number of veterans from a team that reached the State A semifinal round last year. Leading the way are senior all-staters Jeff Jacobs and Braydon Simpson and senior all-league honorees Cole Westrom, Dimarcus Moua and Mayson Palen.
Mike Scherting contributed
