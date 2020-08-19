2019 champions
Class AA girls: Billings West
Class A girls: Laurel
2020 STORYLINES
Looking to the West: The State AA championship game was an all-Billings affair last season, with Billings West outlasting Billings Skyview, 1-0. That came three days after West escaped with a 2-1 semifinal win at Kalispell Glacier. Despite losing top goal scorer Jillian Hust, West is the team to beat in 2020 because plenty of talent returns, including 6-foot-1 all-state keeper Kendell Ellis. But look out for Glacier. The Wolfpack return prolific scorer Madison Becker and two-time all-state center back Kenzie Williams along with center midfielder Emily Cleveland and wing Taylor Brisenbine. Bozeman and Skyview are also teams to watch, with the latter reaching the state championship match the last two seasons.
Championship string in jeopardy?: The Laurel and Billings Central teams have dueled in the State A title game five years in a row, with Laurel winning two of the past three years and posting a 2-0 victory in the title match last season. But the Rams will look different this fall after graduating two scoring catalysts in four-time all-stater Morgan Ferestad and three-time all-stater Zoie Althoff. Plus, when you consider all the returning talent for 2019 state semifinalists Columbia Falls and Whitefish, the string of Laurel-Billings Central title games appears to be in serious danger. Whitefish returns three all-staters in Sophia Moderie, Emma Barron and Sophie Olson and Columbia Falls two in Madeline Robison and Josie Schneider.
New teams, coaches: Lone Peak from Big Sky is joining the Eastern A, giving that league more symmetry. The league had just three teams last year in Billings Central, Laurel and Livingston. Missoula Hellgate has a new coach this season in former Montana Grizzly soccer player Natalie Hiller-Claridge. Missoula Big Sky has a new coach in Meagan Auch.
Like a Locomotive: Laurel appears to be the team to beat in Class A. The Locomotives return a veteran back line that has helped shut out Billings Central in each of the last three state title matches (Central actually won the 2018 title in a shootout after the teams battled to a 0-0 tie). Sisters Mya and Morgan Maack will lead Laurel on the offensive end. Mya scored 30 goals last year and Morgan scored 16.
Mike Scherting contributed
