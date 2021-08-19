HELENA — Fall sports are drawing closer with each day and next Thursday teams from around the state will hit the pitch in pursuit of state soccer championships in Class AA and Class A.
Those are the only classifications that currently play soccer and like football, the two classes decide their championships via a playoff system so the regular season matters a lot for seeding.
This year, nonconference contests will be back and those will open next week.
With that in mind, here's a look ahead to the 2021 boys and girls soccer seasons:
Class AA
Boys
2020 champions: Missoula Hellgate
Storylines: Last season, the Knights knocked off Bozeman to win their fifth AA state championship in the past six years. Hellgate will be without a pair of 20-goal scorers from a season ago in Reggie Duce and Beckett Arthur, the Gatorade Player of the Year in Montana, but the Knights should contend once again following a 17-0-1 season.
All-state midfielder Lars Thorne-Thomsen, who scored twice in the Knights 3-1 win over Bozeman in last season's title match, is back after scoring 10 goals and dishing out 14 assists a year ago.
Dynamic creator Marcus Anderson, another returning all-state selection, is also back after leading the defending state champions with 20 assists to go along with 12 goals.
On the Eastern side of things, Bozeman should be strong again after posting a 15-2-1 record in 2020. The Hawks will be led by the state's leading returning scorer, Drew Johnson, who scored 23 goals last year in the regular season.
Girls
2020 champion: Kalispell Glacier
Storylines: Thanks to a 1-0 road victory over the Helena High, Glacier celebrated its first Class AA girls soccer championship last season.
The Wolfpack were dominant defensively led by Gatorade Player of the Year Kenzie Williams, but they graduated seven seniors, Williams included, and also had to replace Brenden Byrd, the longtime head coach who stepped down after last season. Damion Blackburn has taken over the job and is not without talent as sophomore-to-be Reagan Brisendine was second on the team in combined goals/assists last year and is back after earning all-conference honors. She's also no stranger to big goals after scoring the winner in last year's state semis.
Glacier may be the defending champion, but Helena High, the AA runner-up a season ago, is among the favorites with three all-state selections returning in Rachel Plaster, Kaiya Newby and Elsa Grebenc, as well as three all-conference selections: Quinn Bendetti, Avery Kraft and Logan Todorovich.
Bozeman Gallatin is another team to watch in 2021. The Raptors were knocked out in the quarterfinals on penalty kicks by Helena High. Olivia Collins is also slated to return after scoring 23 goals last season, tops in Class AA.
Class A
Boys
2020 champion: Whitefish
Storylines: Just like in Class AA boys, there is a Western team looking to continue a dynastic run as Whitefish will be aiming for a fourth consecutive state title in 2021.
The Bulldogs lost much of their starting lineup from last season with the graduation of four all-state performers and a number of other all-conference selections gone. Gabe Menicke scored nine goals a year ago and will attempt to fill the void left by Brandon Mendoza, Class A's leading scorer last season.
Menicke, a senior, is one of the two all-state players back for Whitefish, with the other being Chase Sabin, who scored four goals and notched seven assists in 2020.
Whitefish is also the returning champion of the Northern Division, while Frenchtown and Billings Central are the defending champs in the Southern and Eastern divisions, respectively. Columbia Falls, the runner-up from last season, is another potential contender.
Girls
2020 champion: Laurel
Storylines: Laurel is another program looking to string together a run of championships. The Locomotives have already captured three of the past four Class A state championships and will shoot for a three-peat in 2021.
To get there, Laurel will need to overcome the graduation of three all-state performers and the resignation of longtime coach Aloma Jess, but it does return Mya Maack, who was credited with 22 goals last season. Tom Maack is the Locomotives' new head coach.
In the Northern A, Whitefish, the Class A runner-up last season and Columbia Falls should each contend again as the programs combine to return nine all-state performers.
The Bulldogs, who won the division last season and knocked off Billings Central in the state semifinals, returns five all-staters: Isabelle Cooke, Emma Barron, Anna Akey, Sophie Olson and Josie Schneider.
The Wildkats are led by Maddie Robison who was Class A's top goal-scorer in 2020 with 32, and its No. 1 assist-producer with 20. Cheyanne Johnston-Heinz, Hope McAtee and Sydney Mann are the other all-state returners for C-Falls.
Billings Central, which is the all-time leader in Class A girls soccer with nine state tiles, should also contend again in 2021. Abby Derbyshire scored 17 goals last season, but another top goal-producer, Solei Elletson, is out for the year after suffering an ACL injury.
The season starts for all classes on Aug. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.