Class A Soccer Championship Series
Quarterfinals
Saturday
BOYS
Columbia Falls (7-4-0) at Frenchtown (7-3-2), 1 p.m.: The Wildcats bring two of the top five Class A goal scorers into the match in the form of Simon Magg (15 goals) and Niels Getts (13) who rank second and fourth, respectively. Frenchtown, though, has one of the stingiest back lines, giving up 13 goals, tied for second-best in the state.
Polson (4-8-0) at Laurel (10-2-0), 2 p.m.: The Locomotives play their first postseason match as a division champion. Laurel won the Eastern A’s top seed for the first time in school history. Laurel blanked the Pirates when the teams met earlier this season.
Stevensville (2-6-4) at Whitefish (12-0-0), 3 p.m.: Whitefish finished the regular season with a plus-70 goal differential by scoring the most goals (70) and giving up the fewest (7) in Class A.
Billings Central (7-4-2) at Corvallis (8-3-1), noon: Central earned the trip to Corvallis with a shootout victory over Livingston in a play-in match. Both the Rams and Corvallis have scored 32 goals this season, however, the Blue Devils have allowed 16 fewer goals.
GIRLS
Whitefish (8-4-0) at Missoula Loyola (7-4-1), 1 p.m.: Led by Lani Walker (23 goals) and Sydney Koppang (10), Loyola has dropped just one match in the last month. Whitefish counters with two double-digit goal scorers in Anna Cook (14) and Josie Schneider (10).
Polson (4-8-0) at Billings Central (11-1-0), 10 a.m.: The defending champion Rams boast the top-scoring offense in Class A with 89 goals. Morgan Ferestad leads the way with 23 goals. Central scored a 7-0 win over Polson earlier this season.
Stevensville (4-6-2) at Columbia Falls (11-1-0), 1 p.m.: Josie Windauer’s 31 goals is not only a state-best, but she set Columbia Falls' single-season goals record. Windauer’s tally is more than Stevensville (27) has scored this season, and, in fact, was more than seven of Class A’s 13 teams.
Laurel (11-2-0) at Corvallis (7-2-3), 2 p.m.: The Locos have the state’s second-leading scorer in freshman Mya Maack, who has scored 26 goals, and Laurel tied with Billings Central for fewest goals allowed (7). Corvallis has been stingy, too, giving up just 17 goals this season.
— Mike Scherting, 406mtsports.com
