BOYS
Friday
Laurel (11-2-0) at Frenchtown (8-3-2), 3:30 p.m.: Laurel began what’s become a historic season for the boys program with a 2-1 win at Frenchtown. Since then the Locomotives went on to win their first Eastern A regular-season title and their first postseason victory last week. Frenchtown advanced with a shootout victory against Columbia Falls in the quarterfinals.
Saturday
Billings Central (8-4-2) at Whitefish (13-0-0), 11 a.m.: Whitefish hosted the Rams on Sept. 14 and won, 7-0. That’s the only Rams’ loss that has been by more than a goal, but they’ll have their hands full with the high-scoring Bulldogs, who have three of the top six goal-scorers in Class A.
GIRLS
Friday
Laurel (12-2-0) at Columbia Falls (12-1-0), 4 p.m.: These teams have a history that goes way back, but you only need to go back to Sept. 21 to see this could be another classic. Columbia Falls edged the Locomotives 2-1 on two Josie Windauer goals. Windauer (32) and Laurel’s Mya Maack (28) are the top two goal-scorers in Class A.
Saturday
Billings Central (12-1-0) at Whitefish (9-4-0), 1 p.m.: Billings Central won 5-0 when these teams met on Sept. 14, also in Whitefish. The Bulldogs will have to find a way to slow down Class A’s most prolific team, which scored a 9-1 victory over Polson in last week’s quarterfinals.
— Mike Scherting, 406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.