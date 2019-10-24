Laurel boys soccer hosts Billings Central

Girls and boys soccer teams from Laurel and Billings Central are all on the road for this weekend's Class A semifinals.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

BOYS

Friday

Laurel (11-2-0) at Frenchtown (8-3-2), 3:30 p.m.: Laurel began what’s become a historic season for the boys program with a 2-1 win at Frenchtown. Since then the Locomotives went on to win their first Eastern A regular-season title and their first postseason victory last week. Frenchtown advanced with a shootout victory against Columbia Falls in the quarterfinals.

Saturday

Billings Central (8-4-2) at Whitefish (13-0-0), 11 a.m.: Whitefish hosted the Rams on Sept. 14 and won, 7-0. That’s the only Rams’ loss that has been by more than a goal, but they’ll have their hands full with the high-scoring Bulldogs, who have three of the top six goal-scorers in Class A.

GIRLS

Friday

Laurel (12-2-0) at Columbia Falls (12-1-0), 4 p.m.: These teams have a history that goes way back, but you only need to go back to Sept. 21 to see this could be another classic. Columbia Falls edged the Locomotives 2-1 on two Josie Windauer goals. Windauer (32) and Laurel’s Mya Maack (28) are the top two goal-scorers in Class A.

Saturday

Billings Central (12-1-0) at Whitefish (9-4-0), 1 p.m.: Billings Central won 5-0 when these teams met on Sept. 14, also in Whitefish. The Bulldogs will have to find a way to slow down Class A’s most prolific team, which scored a 9-1 victory over Polson in last week’s quarterfinals.

— Mike Scherting, 406mtsports.com

Stats are from www.leaguelineup.nwmta

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert

