BOYS
Friday
Billings West (8-4-1) at Helena Capital (10-4-1), 2 p.m.: The Golden Bears are on a four-match winning streak, equaling their season-high. Capital is paced by Ryan Quinn and Caleb Hoxie, who both finished the regular season with double-digit goals and assists.
Saturday
Billings Skyview (6-5-2) at Missoula Hellgate (12-0-3), noon: Skyview is seeking its first semifinal appearance since 2008, while Hellgate has reached the Class AA championship round each of the past five seasons, winning it all in 2015, ’16 and ’17.
Kalispell Glacier (7-4-4) at Billings Senior (11-2-0), 2 p.m.: The Wolfpack were one of two teams to record upsets in the first round of the playoffs. Seeded fifth in the Western AA, Glacier defeated No. 4 Flathead 2-1. Senior, meanwhile, rolled in the first round behind hat tricks from Sam George and Dax Wilson in a 7-1 win over Belgrade.
Helena (7-5-3) at Bozeman (12-0-0), 5 p.m.: Helena also scored a first-round upset. Seeded sixth in the West, the Bengals beat No. 3 Sentinel, 3-2, though the teams were pretty even during the regular season, playing to a 0-0 draw and a 1-0 Sentinel win. Bozeman had the first-round bye, and the defending champions bring a +54 goal differential into the quarterfinals giving up just seven goals all season.
GIRLS
Saturday
Great Falls CMR (6-7-0) at Kalispell Glacier (10-4-1), 1 p.m.: CMR had lost four of its last five before reversing fortunes with a 1-0 first-round win over crosstown rival Great Falls. The Wolfpack won their first regular-season title this season, though just three points separated the top three teams in the Western AA.
Missoula Sentinel (7-3-5) at Billings Skyview (8-1-3), 2 p.m.: Sentinel is on a roll, having won its last six matches and is unbeaten in its last seven. The defending champion Falcons received a first-round bye, and, along with the Spartans, bring one of the stringiest defenses into the playoffs.
Billings West (7-3-3) at Missoula Hellgate (8-3-4), 3 p.m.: The Golden Bears are another team playing well at the right time. Though not a high-scoring team, West is 5-0-3 in its last eight matches. Hellgate started strong, but hadn’t won in four previous matches before breaking through with a 5-0 first-round win over Helena Capital.
Helena (8-3-4) at Bozeman (9-1-3), 3 p.m.: Helena lost three in a row at one point this season, but is 6-0-3 since. Bozeman, which missed out on a regular-season Eastern AA title on a tiebreaker with Skyview, had the top-scoring offense (31 goals) and least porous defense (9 allowed) in the East.
— Mike Scherting, 406mtsports.com
