BILLINGS — The top seeds held through the first round and the quarterfinals of the Class AA soccer playoffs, meaning Tuesday’s semifinals bring together the top-two teams in each division.
Here’s a look at how the semifinals shape up:
Boys
Billings West (12-3-1) at Missoula Hellgate (14-0-2), 6 p.m., Fort Missoula: Hellgate, which had to rally from a goal down to beat Billings Senior in last week’s quarterfinals, is the two-time defending state champion and is looking to earn its seventh straight trip to the final. Led by Lars Thorne-Thomsen (16 goals, 13 assists in the regular season), Marcus Anderson (12 and 19) and Cameron McNelis (14 and 8), the Knights, who earned coach Jay Anderson his 200th career win earlier this season, had 82 goals, 13 more than the closest team in the Western AA. West earned its first semifinal trip since 2010 and is unbeaten in its last seven matches (6-0-1). The Golden Bears are led by Owen Guthridge (10 goals) and Finley LeFevre (9 goals).
Kalispell Glacier (13-1-2) at Bozeman (15-1-0), 6 p.m., Bozeman High School: If Glacier wants to reach its first final since 2017, the Wolfpack will have to get past a perennial power and perhaps the strongest defensive team in the state. The Hawks have played in the championship each of the past three seasons and in six of the last nine, winning it all in 2012-14 and 2018. Just three teams have scored on the Hawks for a total of four goals, including the playoffs. Drew Johnson of Bozeman has scored 37 goals (four in the postseason), while Glacier is led by Zane Elliott’s 13 goals.
Girls
Missoula Hellgate (13-2-1) at Billings West (14-0-2), 6 p.m., Amend Park: West, the state champion in 2019, had a quarterfinal playoff departure last season as the East’s top seed and is looking to make amends. The Golden Bears have made a stand defensively, recording clean sheets in their last eight matches and giving up just two goals all season. Meanwhile, Emma Lensing, Sophie Sievertsen and Mary Speare have combined for 17 playoff goals. The Knights were the ones who knocked the Bears out of last year’s playoffs in penalty kicks, and Hellgate should be well aware of the Bears, since the West roster hasn’t changed much since that meeting. Hellgate’s Carmen Anderson had 19 goals and 12 assists, leading the Western AA in points during the regular season.
Bozeman Gallatin (11-1-4) at Helena (14-0-2), 3 p.m., Nelson Stadium: Helena is looking for its second straight trip to the final after having lost to Glacier 1-0 in last year’s championship match. The Bengals haven’t allowed a goal since a 3-3 draw to Missoula Sentinel, a span of six matches, including last Saturday’s well-earned 1-0 shutout of Bozeman in the quarterfinals. Including playoff goals, Avery Kraft has found the net 21 times. Gallatin has reached the semifinals in just its second season of existence. The Raptors’ Olivia Collins led the Eastern AA with 14 regular-season goals and she’s added four in the postseason. The Raptors were unbeaten in their first 11 matches (8-0-3) before Billings Skyview took them down 3-2.
— Stats from wallsoccer.net
