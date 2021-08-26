Last season, the Helena High girls soccer team was agonizingly close to winning the Class AA girls state soccer championship.
After dramatic playoff wins over Gallatin and Missoula Hellgate, the Bengals lost the state title match at home, to Kalispell Glacier 1-0. And with the majority of players back for the 2021 season, it's a loss Helena hasn't forgotten.
"We definitely have a chip on our shoulder," Senior Rachel Plaster said. "And that comes with losing a state championship by one goal, by one mistake. I think because we were so close, it makes us even more excited to go get it."
Plaster had a key role to play in Helena's success last season as the all-state performer who scored a team-high 12 goals and was credited with five assists on her way to sharing the All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year award with teammate Kaiya Newby, an all-state defender who was instrumental in Helena allowing just 14 goals in 18 games.
Elsa Grebenc also returns for her senior season after being named all-state last season thanks to 10 goals and two assists. Other all-conference performers who will remain fixtures in the lineup this season include senior Quinn Benedetti, another former All-Area Player of the Year (2019), and sophomores Avery Kraft and Logan Todorovich, who combined for 16 goals last season as freshmen.
"We have 13 returners who played varsity last season," Helena girls head coach Mike Meloy said. "And probably 10 of them started at one time or another. We have all our all-conference and all-state players returning, and they have improved tremendously, just in how they move the ball and see the field, so I'm really optimistic about our chances."
But as Meloy also said, there's a lot of unknowns.
"I don't know what the other teams look like," he said. "I don't know what they have. I guess that's why we play the games."
Glacier, the team that defeated Helena for the AA championship, figures to be in the mix again this season and the Bengals won't have to wait long for a shot at revenge as they will face the Wolfpack Saturday at 9 a.m. The season starts Friday against Kalispell Flathead, on the road, at 3 p.m.
"We are very much looking forward to that match," Meloy said of the state championship rematch. "This group has a chip on its shoulder and they have been very motivated by that loss."
If all goes as expected, Helena can look forward to playing late into the postseason once again and Meloy, who has won state championships before, said this team stands out.
"We've never had a team with this much balance across the board," Meloy said. "Or a team with this much experience playing together as a team as these players. That's given them the chance to develop some chemistry and that's really significant."
Helena High is expected to be among the contenders in Class AA, but for Helena Capital, the focus will be on improvement following a 1-13-1 season a year ago.
Taylor Cornwell, an all-area selection a year ago, is slated to return after being credited with three goals and two assists, along with fellow veteran Olivia Wigton.
But CHS head coach Brandon Price will also have to replace Jaymee Sheridan who is now for Carroll. The Bruins open Friday against Glacier and follow that up by taking on Flathead Saturday.
Boys
Helena Capital
On the boys side of things, both Helena Capital and Helena will have to replace key departures from last season.
The Bruins (5-7-2) were eliminated by the Bengals in the Class AA playoffs a year ago thanks to an extra-time goal but looking ahead to this season, head coach Stefan Wall sees his team moving in the right direction.
"It's going to be a challenge," Wall said. "We have more older guys that are going to play. We had six seniors last year. This year we have eight. Four or five of those guys will start and we'll look to them for leadership. We also have a sophomore class that played a lot last year. They got an education and they aren't rookies anymore."
One thing the Capital boys will need to do more of this season is find the back of the net. Last year, the Bruins scored just 16 goals, while surrendering 32.
The good news is that their leading goal scorer, Jace Claassen, who scored a clutch equalizer in the first crosstown meeting a year ago, returns with four goals and two assists to his credit.
Sean Swingley will take over in goal for Henry Lauerman, who was stellar in goal for the Bruins and signed to play for Carroll College.
"Sean won the job in camp," Wall said. "He beat out some younger guys for it and so we feel like instead of taking a step back from Henry, he will be able to step right in and fill those shoes."
Swingley will work with defenders such as Addison Wall to keep the opponents from scoring, but for the Bruins, joining Claassen on the attack will be Tizer Kazmierowski and Ray O'Conner.
"We are going to look for Tizer to score some goals and Ray to score some goals," Wall said. "Jace is our senior and he's got the experience. We will rely heavily on him to find the goals in the run of play that we really couldn't find last year. We scored half or more of our goals on set pieces and we have to find ways to score before the whistle is blown to be successful."
Sophomores Trey Moseman and Gunnar Shumate will also see plenty of action in the midfield along with freshman Nate Wilcox.
The Bruin boys will open the season against Glacier Friday at 5 p.m., followed by a contest against Flathead Saturday at 11 a.m.
Helena High
While Capital is dealing with some key losses, Helena High has even more departures following a 9-4-3 season.
The Bengals graduated their top two goal scorers from last season in Jacob Demmons and Russell Wells along with other key contributors such as Shaun O'Brien and Ethan Hayes, not to mention keeper Dylan Maharg.
Josh Valesquez, Kyler Smith and Jasper Cook all scored last season for the Bengals are set to return along with Travis Robertson and Lucas Canty who combined to score four goals HHS last season.
The Bruins will play Flathead Friday night at 5, followed by a contest against Glacier Saturday at 11 a.m.
The first crosstown matchup is Sept. 15 for the boys and girls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.