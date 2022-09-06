After Helena Capital rallied past the defending Class AA boys state soccer champions for a 3-2 win Tuesday in Helena, Bruins head coach Stefan Wall tried to downplay the win.
"I don't know what it means," he said. "It's the fifth match of the season. They are going to get a lot better. We are definitely going to get a lot better. We didn't do anything but win a match today."
While that's 100 percent true, when a team beats another for the first time in the decade and said team is the defending state champion, the significance is self explanatory.
"The was the first time they (Hellgate) have lost a conference match since 2017," Wall said. "So I'm really proud of the boys. They put up a good fight and this is the kind of game you like to see early in the season. We go up. We went down and we were able to climb back into it and that's character building for us. We still have a lot of work to do though."
The Bruins haven't been perfect this season. They are unbeaten in five matches but have played to a draw twice, including last weekend when they tied Sentinel 3-3.
Tizer Kazmierowski opened the scoring in the match and put home a goal early in the first half, his fifth of the season, to put Capital in front 1-0.
Yet, Hellgate would respond and just before stoppage time in the first half, the Knights got even on a goal by Curtis Stevens.
When Brady Reed scored for Hellgate in the 60th minute, the momentum had shifted. But Jake Jost got it right back for Capital a few minutes later, evening the score at 2-2 in the 63rd minute.
"We knew we had time to play the ball," Wall said. "And our message was that it was coming for us. We got a goal right before the water break in the second half and that was a good break. It's hard for a team to come off on that. And I felt like we were on the front foot from that point on."
About 10 minutes of game time passed before Capital was able to pull ahead. After a foul was called on Hellgate in the box, the Bruins were awarded a penalty kick and senior Finnegan Daly-Mast drilled it home with eight minutes remaining.
"Those moments are miserable," Wall said. "The team usually is celebrating and I just get nervous but I was really proud of Finn for to step up and bury that. We needed it. The draw with Sentinel set us back on points a little bit and this evens it out a bit."
From there, the Bruins were able to hold off a number of attacks from Hellgate and a few corner kicks in stoppage time to hang on for the win.
"The state title goes through Hellgate," Wall said. "We know that but this gives us the confidence that we can be competitive against these guys and honestly, even if we lost, I think we would have felt that way."
In the girls match, Capital and Hellgate battled it out for first place in the Western AA as both teams came into Tuesday undefeated. Yet, the Knights extended their win streak to five to open the season following a 4-0 win. Hellgate scored twice in the first half and two more times in the second.
Capital will travel to Missoula to play Big Sky in boys and girls soccer on Saturday. Hellgate will host Helena on Saturday.
