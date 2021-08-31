HELENA — In the first home match of the season for the Helena Capital soccer teams, the Bruins rolled against Western AA rival Butte as both the boys and girls team defeated the Bulldogs.
Capital, which defeated Flathead on Saturday, shut out the Bulldogs and earned a 5-0 result Tuesday at Northwest Park, which was its second straight win.
Jace Claassen scored in his second straight match and was one of five Bruins to find the back of the net along with Trey Moseman, Ray O'Conner, Asher Steichen and Gunnar Shumate.
Josiah Bibeau, Tizer Kazmierowski, Claassen and Shumate all contributed to the attack with one assist each.
"Butte plays a bit of a different style with a really effective offside trap," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "We showed great discipline in attack and were only called off twice but needed to be a bit more clinical in front of the goal. It's another shutout so we have to be pleased with that, but still have work to do."
In the statistical battle, the Bruins dominated. Capital earned 17 corner kicks while the Bulldogs were held to just one. CHS also managed 24 shots compared to nine for Butte High which had nine fouls and two yellow cards.
Led by the defensive work of Luke Kailey, Addison Wall, Liam McAdams and keeper Scott Swingley, the Bruins also earned their second consecutive shutout.
Capital has won its last two games by a combined score of 10-0 and will travel to Missoula Sentinel on Thursday. Butte High will host Helena High in boys and girls competition.
The Capital girls also won their second straight match of the season, routing the Bulldogs 7-1. Capital has allowed just two goals total in three games this season and got two goals each from Ella Simpson and Lilli Danzler on Tuesday, as well as goals from Gracie Mockel, MaKenna Szarowicz and Olivia Wigton.
The Capital girls (2-1) have also won two straight and will take that run to Missoula to take on Sentinel Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.