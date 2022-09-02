BUTTE - The Helena Capital soccer program traveled to Butte on Thursday afternoon for a varsity doubleheader at the Jeremy Bullock Memorial Soccer Complex.
The boys’ teams started the action, as the Bruins scored three times in an early 2:31 span and blanked the Bulldogs, 10-0.
Gunnar Shumate scored the first two goals for Capital. The first was a blast from the top of the goal box in the sixth minute. The second was on a loose ball in the keeper’s box going into the eighth minute. Jacob Jost put in a rebound off Butte goalkeeper Joe Schrader’s hands to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead in the ninth minute.
Butte’s defense kept the Bruins away from the goal, as the Bulldogs forced Capital to take low- percentage shots outside the box.
The Bruins put in four more goals in the half, which included three in a six-minute frame to give Capital a 7-0 lead at halftime.
Luke Anderson, Griffin Norberg, and Dylan Reichert popped in goals in the second half, as the game was called after Reichert’s at the 71-minute mark invoked mercy rule.
“I thought we caught Butte in a little bit of a trap game after their big win against Helena High on Tuesday,” Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. “They had given a lot of effort. We discussed before the game that the team was ripe for a little bit of a letdown. I thought we did a good job of possessing the ball and taking advantage of that. They will give us a better shot the next time we see them. We were pleased with our effort and pleased with our finish.”
“Hats off to Stefan Wall and his team,” Butte head coach Cody Carpenter. “They came ready to play. We knew that this was going to be a different game. Their excellent team coached well, and their subs were just as good as their starters.”
Butte only suited 11 varsity players for the contest. However, the Bulldogs battled through adversity, with good offensive pressure from Zane Fredlund and solid defensive clears from their backline.
“We had the 11 players and a few junior varsity kids, and we all played in the heat,” Carpenter said. “It made it difficult.”
Once the boys cleared the pitch, it was the girls’ time to battle.
Lilli Danzer scored a high-traffic goal in the first minute, as the Bruins had possession on the Butte side of the pitch for most of the match as Capital shut out the Bulldogs, 10-0.
Danzer’s goal came on a rebound that ricocheted off starting goalkeeper Kaylee LaPier precisely one minute into the game.
LaPier made four early saves. However, an unlucky clear went off a Bulldog defender and into the net for the second goal in the fourth minute.
Capital’s barrage of shots was steered away by LaPier and her Bulldog defenders for the next 20 minutes before Scout Jenkins smashed a shot off of LaPier's fingertips and into the twine to put the Bruins up 3-0 in the 24th minute.
While Butte’s offense could not muster a rush up the pitch, the defense continued to hold the Bulldogs in the game. However, Kathryn Emmert’s rebound goal in the 38th minute, a Butte own goal on a clear into the net, and a free-kick goal by Olivia Wigton right before the half gave the Bruins a 6-0 lead at the break.
Capital scored four goals over the first 17 minutes of the second half to secure the mercy-rule win.
“I felt like the beginning of the first half the style of what we like to run, we just weren’t on it,” Capital head coach Brandon Price said. “Our plan is to move around in the midfield, playing to the weak side, moving the ball around and swinging the ball from the midfield from the defense. We weren’t making those connections happen. They started to pull it together close to halftime, had a good talk at the half, and played the way we wanted to play to close the game.”
“We knew coming in that Capital was a good team,” Butte head coach Steve Shahan. “We knew it would be a big challenge. We played four games in eight days. In this heat, that is rough. But, it is going to make us stronger. We can look at this the right way and look forwards. That’s what the girls are doing.”
