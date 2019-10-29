HELENA -- Two years ago, the idea that the Helena Capital soccer team would be on the doorstep of the state championship would have seemed far fetched.
After all, the Bruins won only two matches that season and without a ton of success to draw upon, few might have expected Helena Capital to be one win away from the state championship match two years later.
Despite their struggles, the Bruins knew they had talent and potential. However, delivering on it was another matter.
"I feel like we had a lot more downs than ups," Bruins senior Caleb Hoxie said. "Going through that I think brought us closer together and it got us where we are now."
Where they are, is the Class AA semifinals and they are there, thanks in large part to the Bruins eight seniors.
"We have been playing together since club soccer," Hoxie said. "So most of us have been playing together for 6-7 years now. We have a pretty tight bond and it's been fun to have success around guys you like to be around."
The success though, has only really come the past two years and it's taken everyone in the group of seniors that also includes Ryan Quinn, Aidan Adamek, Marston Carpenter, Matt Wigton, Chris Meza, Alex Thompson and Caleb Spencer.
After taking a huge leap forward last season and getting fifth at state, the Bruins kept pushing and after finishing second in the Western AA during the regular season, they rolled into the playoffs, finishing 6-2-1 down the stretch.
"It was huge," Capital head coach Paul Patterson said of last season's postseason success. "Now I think they are starting to get some confidence and starting to really believe in themselves. They have a bit of a swagger now."
Winning back-to-back matches in the postseason by a combined score 11-3 will help with that. In all, the Bruins have found the net an impressive 76 times this season, which is light years ahead of the 18 scored two years ago, when Capital won just twice. It's also a program record.
This season, the Bruins have won a total of 11 times and their attacking style is a big reason for that.
"Almost all of our attackers are seniors," Quinn said. "We have worked together for four years and played a lot with each other. We have pretty much the same starting front line that we had last year so that helps a lot."
In a game like soccer where teamwork and working in unison is essential, the togetherness of Helena Capital has become a big advantage.
"Like with any sport, if you have played with the same group for a while, you kind of know when they move their body that way, what's going to happen," Adamek said. "Then you just get a feel for each other."
The ability to work so well together has benefited the Bruins greatly, but so has good, old-fashioned hard work.
"A lot of it is the hard work, quite honestly," Patterson said. "These guys have believed in the coaching and taken to it really well. Now they are mature. They saw the hard work it took to get where they got last year and they just wanted to aspire to something better this year."
Now that hard work has the Bruins in the Class AA semifinals, with an opportunity of a lifetime Wednesday in Bozeman, where they will battle the top seed out of the Eastern AA, a team that has not lost in 2019.
"If we win, we are playing in the state championship," Hoxie said. "I don't know if I have had time to process it but it's exciting. Thinking back to winning only two games and having a chance to play for a state championship, that's crazy."
Those early trials and tribulations would also make reaching the mountain top of Class AA boys soccer taste even sweeter.
"It's really cool to be here, especially because we didn't make it to state when I was a freshman and sophomore," Quinn said. "And after four years of hard work, just having the chance to get the opportunity to play for a state championship, it would be huge."
While it would be an ideal way to cap their senior seasons, it could also be the perfect sendoff for Patterson, who is in the midst of his final season as the Bruins head coach.
"It would be awesome," Patterson said of reaching the state championship. "That's not why I coach. I do it for the relationship with the players, but that would just be the icing on the cake, especially my last year at Capital, that would be really good."
Thanks to the tutelage of Patterson and his staff, as well as the hard work and perseverance of his players, the Bruins may just get there and keep their dream season alive for at least one more match.
"It would be a very good end result," Adamek said. "For all the hard work and adversity that we have had to work through. It would make it that much sweeter."
The Bruins will take on Bozeman at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday. The winner will advance to the Class AA state championship to be held Saturday at a site to be determined.
