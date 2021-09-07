HELENA — On two separate occasions this season, the Helena Capital girls soccer team has been on the wrong end of a 1-0 result.
It happened in the season opener against defending state champion Glacier and again last Thursday against Missoula Sentinel.
But Tuesday, at Northwest Park, a goal from Gracie Mockel on a rebound gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead over the Eagles, a lead CHS managed to make stick for the 1-0 victory.
The victory improves the Capital girls to 3-2 and the Bruins are also unbeaten at home after allowing just one goal in two home victories.
"Lilli Danzer played aggressive offense down the middle with consistent pressure on the keeper," Capital girls head coach Brandon Price said. "Wing movement down the sides was essential in wearing down the defense. Olivia Wigton, Ella Simpson and Scout Jenkins were relentless from the outside with consistent crosses and shots from the sides."
Eventually, the Capital pressure led to a goal and the defense held on for the win thanks to an eight-save effort from sophomore keeper Brooklyn Brisko, who completed her second shutout of the season.
Through five matches, the Capital defense has surrendered just three goals.
While the Bruin girls are off to a strong start, the boys team continued its own winning streak on Tuesday night as a 3-0 victory over Big Sky was the fourth consecutive win for Capital.
From the first minute to the last, Capital blitzed Big Sky with shots, totaling 42 compared to just two for the Eagles. Capital was able to win nine corners.
The Bruins weren't able to take advantage of all their opportunities, but were able to find the net three times in the first 15 minutes as Tizer Kazmierowski, Gunnar Shumate and Jace Claassen all found the back of the net in the first half. Scott Swingley and Ray O'Conner were credited with assists.
"We went up three in the first 15 but they shut us down after," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "Big Sky's coaching staff is doing a great job overall and their (goal keeper) played a whale of a game. That said, we need to be more clinical in the front of the net if we want to compete at the top of the table."
Defensively, it was a the continuation of an impressive scoreless streak that has now reached four games thanks to some stellar defensive work, as well as the play of senior keeper Sean Swingley, who was credited with two saves in the win.
Both the boys (4-1) and girls (3-2) teams will be in Missoula to take on Hellgate on Thursday.
