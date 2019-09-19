HELENA -- The sky may have been dreary Thursday when Helena Capital and Butte met on the soccer pitch. But that didn’t stop the Bruins from lighting up the scoreboard.
The Capital boys took on Butte High in the second match of the day. The girls teams played to a 1-1 draw in a match where goals were at a premium prior to that.
In the boys match though, Capital dominated. The Bruins roared out of the gates and built a 6-0 lead at half that eventually swelled to 9-0 which was the final.
Caleb Hoxie led the way for the Bruins with four goals, including three in the first 25 minutes of play. Ryan Quinn also had a hat trick, scoring in the 39th, 40th and 57th minutes. Chris Meza added a goal for good measure as did Aidan Adamek.
“We played our game for the most part. We were a little flat in the first half but we ironed things out a bit,” Capital head coach Paul Patterson said afterward. “We had some good passing and good possession. We are getting ready for a big one Saturday against Missoula Hellgate.”
The Bruins who have yet to lose at home this season will be back on their home field Saturday for a critical match with Western AA rival Missoula Hellgate.
“It will be a tough one,” Patterson said. “They are always a tough competitor.”
While the girls match didn’t have as many goals, it had plenty of excitement.
The Bruins had a number of chances in the first half but were unable to convert and after 45 minutes of play, they were tied with the Bulldogs 0-0.
16 minutes in the second half, the visiting team found the back of the net as Brie Birkenbuel scored to put Butte ahead 1-0.
For a while, it looked as though that would be the final result.
“I was a little worried there for a minute,” Capital head coach Brandon Price said. “I was getting nervous.”
Thankfully for the Bruins, Ellie Stiffler, their top-goal scorer was able to get the ball past Butte’s keeper to even things up at around the 70th minute. Before the match ended, she had a great chance to give Capital the lead, but her shot just sailed over the crossbar.
“We controlled the game and we had an excellent swing on the field,” Price said. “We had excellent possession and our pass work was really good, we just didn’t connect with the goal. Our keeper was alone down there for most of the second half and we had good domination, but that’s just how it goes.”
Even though the Bulldogs were hoping to escape Helena with a win, according to head coach Jacob Steilman, the result was still a step in the right direction.
“It was really good to see,” He said. “I think everyone feels that we are improving. I think that we had a little luck, but with the way the season has gone so far, we probably deserved a little luck. Overall, it was a good improvement."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.