The first crosstown sporting event of the fall arrives on Wednesday as the Helena High and Capital High girls and boys soccer teams will meet at Carroll College for a doubleheader.
The girls teams will take the field first at Carroll (3 p.m.) for an important early-season matchup in the Western AA. It's been a few years since the Bruins have beaten the Helena High girls. The last time was back in 2018 and over the last three seasons, Helena has flat-out dominated the Bruins by a total score of 25-1.
Capital was held scoreless in five of those six matchups and hasn't scored against Helena in six of the last eight. However, the Bruins ended a two-year scoreless streak last season against HHS and this time around, they will look to end a six-match losing streak.
Both teams enter the game tied for third in the Western AA standings with 4-2 overall records. The Bruins opened the season with four consecutive wins after making the Class AA quarterfinals a season ago, but come into Wednesday's match having dropped two in a row to Missoula Big Sky (2-1) and Missoula Hellgate (4-0).
The Bengals have the same record although they have a better goal-differential. Helena has scored 28 goals compared to just nine for their opponents. Yet, the Bruins have netted 21 goals for a plus-10 differential as they have given up just 11.
Both teams allow fewer than two games per game, so scoring should come at a premium for the teams coached by Capital's Brandon Price and Helena's Mike Meloy.
The Bengals have one of the best collections of goals scorers in the state in Avery Kraft, Logan Todorovich, and Madilyn Todorovich. Their depth goes beyond that though as six players have scored at least three times this season.
Logan Todorovich has a team-high six goals and six assists, while Kraft, who set the Helena single-season record for goals last season, has five and four, respectively, so far in the 2022 season. Madi Todorovich has three goals and three assists herself, while Tess Lawlor has three goals and four assists. Freshman Elli Wilson and junior Ashley Koenig have also scored three times for HHS this season.
Capital seniors Lilli Danzer (4), Olivia Wigton (4) and Lauren Hoxie (3) are responsible for more than half of the Bruins goals this season and are three players to watch on Wednesday, along with Kathryn Emmert, who has one goal and is tied with Hoxie for the team lead in assists.
Capital boys look to continue momentum
It's fitting that the 1997 Capital boys soccer state championship team will be honored at halftime of the boys match, because this Bruin squad is starting to look like one with championship aspirations.
The win last week over Missoula Hellgate, the defending state champs, at home, by a score 3-2 was a sign of real progress for head coach Stefan Wall and the Bruins, yet draws against Sentinel and Glacier have CHS trailing Hellgate in the Western AA standings by a single point.
Only Hellgate has more goals in the Western AA than the Bruins, who have scored 30 in six matches and allowed just eight. Helena, on the other hand, has one draw and five losses on its resume for far this season. The Bengals also have a goal differential of -19 after scoring three times in six games.
As Wall has pointed out multiple times this season, depth is a strong point for the Bruins and that's been on display through six matches as nine different players have scored goals and a total of 10 have at least one assist.
Tizer Kazmierowski and Gunnar Shumate are tied for the team lead in goals with six apiece. However, Trey Moseman has been the most productive with the ball, as he's credited with five goals (third on the team) as well as a team-high five assists, a number he shares with Nathan Wilcox (two goals, five assists). Adam Grasmick and Jake Jost also have multiple goals and assists for CHS through six games of the season.
Capital has also been stingy on defense, allowing just 1.25 goals per game, which gives them a goal differential of plus 22. Harper Karalus, Will Johnson and Lucas Peterson have all scored one goal each for the Bengals this season under the direction of Carl Straub, an assistant on the 1997 CHS state title team.
Capital and Helena High tied in both matches last season and have played to a draw in three of the last four. The girls match will start at 3 p.m., followed by the boys at 5 p.m.
