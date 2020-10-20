HELENA — In the last few days, a number of things have changed for the Helena High girls soccer team.
But one thing hasn't and that's the fact that if the Bengals win Wednesday, against Missoula Hellgate at Siebel Soccer Fields, they will be playing in, as well as hosting the Class AA state championship.
Helena and Hellgate will meet Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in a match originally scheduled for Tuesday. It was pushed back due to snow and despite it being set for East Helena at one time, the game will be in Helena on the Bengals home field.
Helena earned that right following an 11-3 regular season which gave them the top spot in the Western AA standings. Yet, one of the two teams that defeated the Bengals in 2020 was Hellgate, which upended them at Siebel, 3-1. Helena defeated the Knights 1-0 earlier the season in Missoula.
Now, the two teams will meet with the state title appearance at stake and after escaping with a win over Gallatin last Friday via penalty kicks, Helena is looking to take advantage of the opportunity.
"We are going to be ready," Helena junior Rachel Plaster said. "We are hoping to go a really long way and nearly having our season end scared us."
Plaster notched a hat trick during the Bengals 10-0 romp of Butte in the opening round of the playoffs, but Helena was limited to just one goal in regulation during the quarterfinals.
During the regular season, Plaster, Elsa Grebenc and Avery Kraft all led the Bengals in goals scored with nine. Yet, the defense, which has allowed just 12 total goals in 16 games, including the postseason, has also been vital.
Audri Aakre has been a big part of that defense and has been the keeper for eight shutouts this season. She also made the key save in penalty kicks against Gallatin last Friday.
"I think we are pretty confident," Aakre said. "Ever since conference play has been over, we have been going really hard and I can just feel the energy switch."
Lucia Baker (7) and Carmen Anderson (6) were the Knights' leading scorers during the season. In the playoffs, Baker has also added three goals. Hellgate has also won five of six matches since its upset over Helena.
Hellgate is also very good defensively, giving up just one goal per game during the regular season. And just like the Bengals, the Knights are fresh off a win in penalty kicks, as they ousted Billings West, the top team from the Eastern AA in the quarterfinals.
Whichever team wins will face Kalispell Glacier in an all-Western AA final. If Helena wins, the Bengals would host the state title match. But if Hellgate wins, Glacier would host. The state championship is scheduled for Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.