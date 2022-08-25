Football isn’t the only local high school sport that’s getting started Friday as soccer, another fall tradition in the Helena area kicks off its 2022 season.
All four Helena teams finished with winning records last season and three of the four advanced to the Class AA quarterfinals. The Helena girls advanced farther than any team a year ago, going out in the semifinals to Gallatin after an unbeaten regular season.
The Capital girls also put together a strong campaign with seven wins in the regular season compared to six losses. The Bruins also knocked out Glacier, the defending state champion from 2020, in the first round of the playoffs before eventually losing to Billings West.
CHS also advanced to the quarterfinals in the boys' state tournament before dropping a 2-0 decision to West after winning eight matches in the regular season.
Here’s a look ahead at the 2022 season for the Bruins and the Bengals in boys and girls soccer.
Helena High girls
Head coach: Mike Meloy
Record: 14-1-2 (advanced to state semifinals)
The Bengals were dominant in the regular season a year ago but were ousted in the playoffs on a cold day inside Nelson Stadium. Helena, led once again by Mike Meloy, who is in his 14th season as head coach, still has plenty of talent though including juniors Avery Kraft and Logan Todorovich.
Kraft set a Helena High school record with 21 goals last season and was second in the Western AA in goals last year in the regular season. She also dished out six assists. Logan Todorvich scored 10 times and was second on the team with 12 assists, while Madilyn Todorovich, her younger sister (a sophomore) is another threat after scoring 12 times as a freshman.
Helena scored 80 goals last season and allowed just nine but the Bengals will have to replace some stalwarts such as Rachel Plaster, Kaiya Newby, Quinn Benedetti, and Elsa Grebenc, who was the IR’s All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year in 2021.
Helena will open the season Friday against Kalispell at 3. The Bengals will play Glacier on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Capital girls
Head coach: Brandon Price
Record: 8-7-1 (advanced to state quarterfinals)
The Bruins have been steadily improving under head coach Brandon Price and this season, they are hoping to be a contender in the Western AA. First things first, the Bruins will need to end their losing streak to Helena High.
What should help in that effort is the return of three all-area players in keeper Brooklyn Brisko who was credited with five shutouts last season, along with Lilli Danzler, who scored seven goals and was second on the team. Morgan Kaufman was an all-conference defender for Capital and is also back for her senior season, along with junior midfielder Kathryn Emmert.
“I feel like we have rebuilt ourselves,” head coach Brandon Price said. “We were right there at the bottom of the barrel and last year, we got to the second round of the playoffs and hopefully, we can be competitive enough to challenge in the (Western AA). Who knows? We feel good about the players we have back and some of the younger ones coming up, but you never know what you have until you get out there on the field.”
Ready or not, Price said his team is itching to hit the field on Friday.
“We are at that point,” he said. “We have been practicing for a couple of weeks now and we’re ready to see where we’re at and evaluate what we need to focus on.”
Capital boys
Head coach: Stefan Wall
Record: 9-5-2
There’s no doubt that the Bruins are on the rise and led by the IR’s All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year in 2021, Trey Moseman, CHS doesn’t lack talent.
Moseman earned his second Class AA All-State selection last season after scoring a team-high nine goals and also being credited with three assists. The midfielder is expected to be one of the top players in the area and the state in 2022, while fellow midfielder, Tizer Kazmierowksi, also a sophomore, is also back in the fold after eight goals last season for CHS.
“We lost all but one of our back five, we had an all-state defender in Addison Wall and a lot of leadership in our keeper,” Head coach Stefan Wall said. “But we feel like the goalkeeping will be equal if not better and we feel like we have 5-7 guys we can play in the back. The front six are all experienced returners and we have an all-state player in Trey Moseman and an all-conference player in Nate Wilcox but we also don’t feel like we have much drop off when we sub…we have great depth.”
Dane Quinn will be the top goalkeeper for the Bruins to start the season and a number of others should contribute such as Gunner Shumate who scored four times last season for CHS. Others who scored goals and will be back are Bridger Leeflang, Jacob Jost, and Josiah Bibeau.
“The biggest thing for us is playing to potential,” Wall said. “If we can do that day in and day out, we’ve got a chance to do something this season. We have to do it day after day in training and match after match, but if we do that, we should be able to play with anybody in the state.”
The Bruins will host Glacier at 5 p.m. to open the season on Friday and then Flathead at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Helena High Boys
Head coach: Carl Straub
Record: 7-4-4 (first-round playoff loss)
Helena High will need to replenish a roster that lost 11 seniors from last year’s team but Carl Straub, the long-time head coach is back, offering one of a few familiar faces.
Kyler Smith, Caleb Hickman, Tommaso Netto, Nathan Braun, and Travis Robertson were each All-Area players in 2021 as seniors. However, Jack Nasset is a name to know after he scored four goals last season. He’s the projected leading scorer coming back according to the roster.
Aayden Simmons, Rowen Salisbury, Fletcher Buck, Carsten Straub, Jacob Howard and Luch Ruch, who scored twice last season as a freshman, all garnered experience for HHS in 2021.
The Bengals will begin their 2022 season Friday night against Flathead at 5 p.m. Helena will then play Glacier on Saturday at 1 p.m.
All matches Friday and Saturday will be played at the Siebel Soccer Fields (Helena) and Northwest Park (Capital).
