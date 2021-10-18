One year after losing the state championship match by a single goal, the Helena High girls soccer team will start its journey for redemption on Tuesday as the Bengals will host Butte in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs.
However, the Bengal girls won't be the only team hosting a playoff match on Tuesday. In fact, all four Helena High and Capital soccer teams, boys and girls, will be at home for the opening round, which requires a top-4 seed.
Helena High (12-0-2) went unbeaten during the regular season and will have the benefit of home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Helena also enters postseason play with a goal differential of 71 (5.07 per game) after scoring 80 goals and allowing just nine in 14 matches.
Led by keeper Audri Aakre and a stellar defense that features the likes of Kaiya Newby and Quinn Benedetti, previous all-state performers and IR All-Area Players of the Year, the Bengals pitched nine shutouts this season -- one more than a year ago -- while scoring 10 goals on three different occasions.
Helena actually had five players: Avery Kraft (18), Rachel Plaster (13) Madilyn Todorovich (12), Elsa Grebenc (12) and Logan Todorovich (10) reach double figures in scoring this season.
The rest of the Western AA had five total led by Haley Wolsky of Sentinel who scored 20 and Carmen Anderson (19) of Hellgate.
Helena High, Hellgate and Sentinel all finished in the top three in the Western AA giving them home matches on Tuesday. Capital was fourth and by virtue of that and the Bruins 7-6-1 record, the Bruins will host Glacier, the defending Class AA state champions.
Reagan Brisendine is no stranger to clutch postseason goals, scoring a few on the way to the state title a year ago and she, along with her 12 goals this season, will lead the way for the Wolfpack.
CHS is solid defensively and while not quite on the level of Helena, the Bruins allowed just 1.64 goals per match and managed to hold teams to one goal or less in 10 of 14 matches overall.
Taylor Corwell is one of the leaders for the Bruins offensively and led Capital with seven goals and three assists. Lilli Danzer added six goals for Capital, and one reason for allowing so few goals this season is the play of keeper Brooklyn Brisko, who has five shutouts to her credit this season.
Helena High's opening match, which will be at Siebel Soccer Fields, will be against eighth-seeded Butte. The Bulldogs scored just two goals in the regular season and lost by a combined score of 20-0 against Helena High.
Both of the girls matches will start at 2 p.m.
The boys teams will follow. Helena Capital enters the postseason as the third seed in the Western AA after a record of 8-4-2. The Bruins will host Butte on Tuesday and earned positive results in each of the first two contests, winning 5-0 and 5-1.
Helena High, which will be the No. 4 seed, will take on Missoula Sentinel, a team it defeated 3-2 earlier this year in Helena, as well as tied 1-1 in Missoula later in the season.
The Bruins are led on the attack by Jace Classen (five goals, six assists) and Trey Moseman who scored a team-high in goals (8), as well as adding three assists. Tizer Kazmierowski (6), Ray O'Connor (4) and Gunnar Shumate (4) also combined for 14 of Capital's 38 goals. The Bruins allowed 27 for a plus-11 in goal differential.
Helena High had a minus-3 in goal differential and will face a capable opponent in Sentinel, which finished third in goals scored and fourth in goals allowed. The Spartans also scored 18 more goals than they allowed, which was third-best in the Western AA, even ahead of Capital.
The Bengals senior-heavy lineup is led by Travis Robertson and Kyler Smith who each scored seven goals. Lucas Canty led the team in assists, while Nate Braun (1 goals, three assists) has been solid on both ends of the pitch.
Helena and Sentinel, as well as Capital and Butte, on the boys side of the bracket, will start at 4 p.m.
Note: There will be no charge for admission in the first round of the playoffs.
