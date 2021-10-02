HELENA — It was a busy day of local sports as both Helena High and Capital hosted teams in soccer and volleyball on Saturday.
On the soccer pitch, the Helena Captial boys get a key 3-2 win Saturday against Missoula Sentinel, but it wasn’t without some drama. First though, Capital grabbed the lead when Trey Moseman scored on an assist from Nate Wilcox in the third minute.
Then, after going to the half leading 1-0, the Bruins struck again as Jace Claassen assisted on a goal by Dylan McLeod that pushed the CHS lead to 2-0. Shumate scored in the 60th minute, but 10 minutes later, after two goals by the Spartans -- one on a penalty kick -- the match was tied 2-2.
Yet, Capital didn’t lose its composure. Aided by a ball played into the box by Addison Wall, Shumate was able to head it home for the game-winner just a few minutes after Sentinel tied it up.
“Bit of a gut check for us as we controlled the match until the 65th minute. We gifted them a goal and then they got another to draw level. If we finish our clear chances earlier, none of that matters but we didn’t and so we had to do it the hard way. It was a good win and we are looking forward to a crosstown tilt on Wednesday.”
Capital (7-3-1) will face a Helena team Wednesday that improved to 6-3-2 with a 3-2 victory over Butte on Saturday. Kyler Smith, Jack Nasset, and Luke Ruch all scored in the home win for the Bengals; Nate Braun, Kaden Bucar, and Jasper Cook each added assists.
In girls action, Helena continued its unbeaten streak this season, thanks to a 10-0 victory over Butte, which was the second 10-0 decision in favor of the Bengals this season against the Bulldogs. Helena is now 9-0-2 on the season and has outscored its opponents 74-9.
Capital also battled Sentinel in girls action and the Bruins played their way to an important 1-1 draw. Taylor Cornwell scored for CHS, which is now 6-5-1 on the season. The crosstown girls match will also be Wednesday.
Volleyball
In volleyball, both Helena and Capital hosted teams from the Eastern AA in the East-West crossover tournament. The Bengals played all three schools from Billings, as well as Belgrade, and posted a record of 2-2.
Helena beat Belgrade 25-15 and 25-12 and got 10 kills from Lauren Heuiser in the process, in addition to 12 assists from Kim Feller. The Bengals also knocked off Billings Skyview 25-21 and 25-20 and again got a solid outing from Heuiser with 11 kills, while Feller managed 12 assists and one block.
In the other matches, Helena lost to Senior 25-22 and 25-10, as well as to Billings West by the scores of 25-15 and 25-18.
Capital hosted the same four teams and wound up with an identical 2-2 record thanks to a three-set win over Belgrade (25-17, 17-25, 16-14), as well as a two-set sweep of Billings Senior (25-23, 25-19). Capital also dropped matches to Skyview (25-22, 25-22) and also Billings West (25-17 25-15).
Kayla Almquist had a stellar performance in the win over Senior, notching 22 assists, five digs, and three aces. Rachel Stacey also contributed with 10. Stacey was also a force against Belgrade, being credited with 10 kills and 11 digs. Kennedy Pocha pitched in with three aces.
Football
On Friday, The Jefferson Panthers notched a 37-0 win Friday night against Three Forks and improved to 3-2 on the season in the process.
Braden Morris tossed four touchdowns and Luke Oxarart scored three times for the Panthers in a 37-0 victory. Jake Genger also got in on the act with a touchdown reception, as well as a fumble recovery for a touchdown on a blocked punt in the second quarter.
Morris completed 15-of-18 passes for 185 yards in the win for the Panthers. Luke Oxarart caught three passes for 58 yards and Jake Oxarart also led Jefferson in rushing with 90 yards on five carries.
Third-ranked Townsend also knocked off Manhattan in Class B action on Friday by a score of 34-13 to improve to 4-1 on the season.
