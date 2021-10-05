HELENA — After battling to a 1-1 draw earlier this season, the Capital Bruins and Helena High Bengals still have something to settle on Wednesday as the two teams will meet once again in crosstown soccer as part of back-to-back girls and boys matches starting at 3 p.m.
Currently, Capital, its boys team, is sitting at 7-3-1, while Helena High is 6-3-2. That leaves the Bruins, who are in third place in the Western AA with 22 points, and the Bengals with 20, putting them in fourth.
So it’s a critical matchup (5 p.m.) on the field and with the season series potentially going to the winner, as long as another tie is avoided, it adds even more fuel to the fire for both sides.
“My experience, honestly, is that the first game is a frenzy,” Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. “It’s the team that has the most energy that gets the result. In the second game, that energy wears off, understanding everyone is fighting for points and position, it tends to be the team that’s better that comes out (with a win). How that goes tomorrow remains to be seen.
“The second game does tend to have less emotion,” he added. “If we meet again in the playoffs, there will be a lot of emotion again. It’s going to be the team that does with the ball what they want to do with it.”
The Bruins are unbeaten in four of their last five matches and have won three of four since the 1-1 tie with Helena. The Bengals have also been beaten just once in their last five matches with two wins, two draws and one defeat.
Leading the way for the Bengals is leading scorer Kyler Smith, a senior who has scored seven goals in addition to Travis Robertson, who is second on the team with five. Jasper Cook, Jack Nasset, Rowen Salisbury have each scored twice for HHS. Nate Brauhn is another key piece as is keeper Isaac Nehring.
On the Capital side of things, the Bruins are averaging just under three goals per game, (Helena High is scoring 1.8 per match. The Bruins are led by Trey Moseman’s six goals, as well as Jace Claassen who has five goals and six assists (a team-high) to his credit. But CHS also has nine players who have scored at least twice this season in addition to Sean Swingley in the net.
Prior to the boys match, the girls will play for the second time this season and Helena High will put its unbeaten record (9-0-2) on the line against Helena Capital.
The Bengal girls have tied Hellgate and Sentinel this season but won their other nine matches and have gone 15 regular-season matches, dating back to 2020, without a defeat, as well as losing just once in their last 19 overall (playoffs included).
Helena is leading the girls Western AA with 29 points, four ahead of Hellgate and 10 in front of Capital, which is 6-4-1 and has 19.
HHS also leads the division in scoring with 74 goals in 11 matches. 18 of those goals are from Avery Kraft, while Elsa Grebenc has scored 12 times. Rachel Plaster and Logan Todorvich also have 11 goals. The defense has also been stellar, giving up just nine goals in 11 matches thanks in part to the efforts of Quinn Benedetti, Kaiya Newby, and keeper Audri Aakre.
Lilli Danzer and Taylor Cornwell will lead the way for the Bruins. They have combined for 10 goals this season; Danzer has six and Cornwell four. Cornwell and Katheryn Emmert are also key to the attack and lead the team in assists with three and two respectively.
The girls will take the field first at 3 p.m. followed by the boys match at 5 p.m. Both matches will be played at Nelson Stadium.
