The Helena High girls soccer team had scored 90 goals this season going into Saturday's Class AA state quarterfinal match against Bozeman.
That's an average of six per match. However, the Bengals would only need one goal to beat the Hawks 1-0 Saturday at the Siebel Soccer Fields and it came around the 11 minute mark as senior Elsa Grebenc took a corner and kicked it right into the net.
"I don't know how that went in," Grebenc said. "I think it was pretty much just luck. But at least it went in. Sometimes, it's better to be lucky than good."
The goal by Grebenc may have been lucky. Yet, the Bengals also suffered some unfortunate bounces too as numerous chances stayed out of the net in the first half.
"How we missed scoring on some of those, I don't know," Helena head coach Mike Meloy said. "I don't know how we didn't get a couple more in, but I'm happy for the win."
It wasn't always a sure thing though. Bozeman created some opportunities in the second half and a ball on one free kick went off the post before Audri Aakre was able to grab it.
But in the end, Helena's playoff experience paid off.
"We knew what was at stake," Grebenc said. "We knew what it feels like to go to overtime and go to (penalty kicks) so we knew we had to hold them off and keep the game 1-0."
Mission accomplished.
Now, on Tuesday at Nelson Stadium, the Bengals will have the chance to punch their ticket to another state title match by beating either Gallatin or Missoula Sentinel.
Helena lost last season's Class AA title match to Glacier.
While the Bengals advanced to the semifinals, both Helena Capital teams were in Billings hoping to do the same. Yet, Billings West notched a 9-0 win in the girls match, as well as a 2-0 victory against the Bruin boys, eliminating both teams.
The Capital boys did have some scoring chances and won a penalty kick at one point and was unable to convert. Sean Swingley allowed two goals in net, but was "lights out" according to head coach Stefan Wall. It just wasn't enough.
"I'm proud of the fight today," Wall said. "Felt like our seniors set a tone this year that we can build on in the future."
