The City of Helena hosted a pair of Class AA soccer quarterfinal matches on Saturday — one in the boys tournament and one in the girls.
Both went the distance of 100 minutes with penalty kicks to follow. In the first match at the Siebel Soccer Fields, the Helena girls advanced to the semifinals knocking off the Bozeman 4-3 in penalty kicks following a 3-3 tie after regulation and extra time.
The Bengals never actually trailed against the Hawks, the No. 3 seed in the Eastern AA. Helena got a first-round bye and for the second time in three years, went to penalties in the Class AA quarterfinals.
Logan Todorovich got the Bengals on the board approximately 20 minutes in and that was the score at halftime. Eventually, though, Bozeman tied the score in the 56th minute when Ursula Vlases evened things at 1-1.
The score didn't stay that way for long as Kraft drilled home a free kick from well outside the box in the 66th minute to make it 2-1 Bengals. Yet, the Hawks refused to go away and Grace Thum hit a grounder in the 73rd minute that found the back of the net and sent the match to overtime.
In the extra session, Helena again grabbed the lead as freshman Elli Wilson put Helena in front. However, Bozeman's Macey Primrose delivered a strike and evened the score at 3-3. It stayed that way through the 100th minute which sent it to penalties.
Bozeman missed the first kick, which gave Helena the advantage. The Bengals had a shot to end it on their fourth attempt but the ball deflected off the post.
So when Kraft went to take the last shot for Helena, it to win or go to an another round of kicks and just like she did once as a freshman, Kraft drilled it home and sent the Bengals to the Class AA semifinals.
"The nice thing about Avery is she finished today just like she finished two years ago," Helena High girls head coach Mike Meloy said. "I thoughts our team played well and left it all out there on the field."
In the end, it was just enough and in the postseason, that's all the matters.
"I knew it was for the match," Kraft said. "I knew my team wanted to win really badly and I wanted to win really bad."
"It's a really good feeling (making the winning shot). It's hard to describe it honestly."
An ever better feeling would come on Tuesday if the Bengals are able to knock off Gallatin in the semifinals on their home field, something the Raptors did to Helena High at Nelson Stadium in 2021.
"We have been looking for a little revenge," Kraft said. "I know we are going to come out (and play) really hard. Give it our best."
Billings Seniors ends season of Helena Capital
The scoring was much harder to come by in the Broncs victory over Helena Capital on Saturday at Northwest Park.
Capital earned a first-round bye just like the Bengals after losing just one match in the regular season, which was to defending state champion Missoula Hellgate.
Yet, Senior grabbed a 1-0 lead on Capital Saturday thanks to a goal from Lucas Thompson and for a while, looked like it was going to make it stick. However, Liam McAdams scored in the equalizer in the 66th minute for CHS.
Capital created a number of chances in the closing minutes of the second half but couldn't pull ahead. There were a couple of shots off the post in extra time and the Bruins also earned a penalty kick but after 100 minutes of play, the two teams were still tied and penalty kicks to decided the 1-1 score.
In that round, it was Senior that emerged after a 5-3 margin on penalties.
Both teams connected on their first three attempts but Senior keeper Tysen Boller came up with a save on the fourth for Capital. Senior converted its next attempt and clinched its berth in the semifinals.
