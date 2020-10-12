The Helena High girls soccer team wrapped up the Western AA conference championship over the weekend and on Tuesday, they will reap the benefits of that with a home match against eighth-seeded Butte.
The two teams will meet in the first round of the Class AA soccer playoffs at Siebel soccer fields. The match will kick off at 4 p.m.
The Bengals who went 11-3 during the regular season, posted a 5-2 record at home during the season including a 9-1 win over the Bulldogs. Helena also beat Butte 4-1 later on in the season.
As the top seed, the Bengals would host the quarterfinal and semifinal matches if they advanced that far.
"First, we are focused on Butte," Helena head coach Mike Meloy said. "Then we will see how it shakes out."
Going into the postseason, Helena has the top offense and the top defense in the Western AA, leading the goal both in goals scored (37) and fewest goals allowed (11). The Bengals notched seven shutouts during the season and have only allowed more than one goal three times, with each time coming in a loss.
While Helena has a goal-differential of plus-26, Butte comes at minus 73 after surrendering 79 goals and scoring just six during the regular season.
Helena, on the other hand, had three goal scorers in the top five in the Western AA, as Rachel Plaster, Elsa Grebenc and freshman Avery Kraft all tied for the team high with nine.
The defense, which surrenders less than one goal per game is led by defenders Quinn Benedetti, Kaiya Newby and senior Makayela Ellison. Fellow senior Bailey Root is another key contributor along with goaltender Audri Aakre and freshman striker Logan Todorovich, who also scored four times as a freshman.
A crosstown rematch
In boys soccer, Helena High and Capital opened their seasons against each other and Tuesday, one team will see its season come to an end at the Siebel Soccer Fields.
The Bengals will host the Bruins there at 4 p.m., Tuesday and will be playing at the same time as the Helena-Butte girls playoff match.
Helena finished as the fourth seed in the Western AA after an 8-3-3 season; Capital enters as the No. 5 seed following a 5-6-2 campaign. The Bengals have a goal differential of plus-17 compared to Capital's, which is minus 16, but CHS played Helena to a draw in the season opener, before dropping the second matchup 3-1.
For the fourth-seeded Bengals, the top threats to score are Jacob Demmons, who had 12 goals in 14 games and also Russell Wells, who finished with seven. Helena also has all-state keeper Dylan Maharg.
"We are excited," Demmons said on Saturday about playing Capital. "We know those guys pretty well and it's always fun to play them, we just have to give it our all."
Capital also boasts a solid keeper in Henry Lauerman, who will need to stand tall in the playoffs for the Bruins, as well as Jace Claassen and Eli Voss, who tied for the team lead in goals with 4 each.
Senior Auggie Tupper will also lead the way for the Capital defense. Seniors Jared Nelson, Nathan Adamek and Ethan Peterson will also look to notch a final win against their rivals, as will Helena High seniors Sean O'Brien, Josh Wilcox, Ethan Hayes, William Mansfield and Ben Vince.
Capital girls at Glacier
Capital finished the season as the No. 7 seed in the Western AA and that will send it to Kalispell Glacier during the first round of the playoffs to face the second-seeded Wolfpack.
Jaymee Sheridan will lead a senior-laden roster into Kalispell. She has four goals this season for Capital. Other key contributors are Taylor Cornell, Libby Linder and Keetyn Sayers.
A big task for the Bruins will be slowing down Madison Becker who is one of the top goal scorers and creators in the Western AA. She was second in the conference with 11 goals and also added a state-leading 10 assists. Glacier has other dangerous attackers too such as freshman Reagan Brisendine and Emily Cleveland.
The match will begin in Kalispell at 3 p.m. All Class AA playoff matches are single elimination and the quarterfinals are set to start for Saturday.
