HELENA — The Helena High girls soccer team has plenty of playoff experience and it showed on Tuesday in a 10-0 win over Butte High.
Early on, the Bengals created plenty of chances and converted on two as Elsa Grebenc and Avery Kraft scored in the opening minutes to put the Bengals ahead.
The next goal, it would take a little longer to score but in the 25th minute, Kraft scored for the second time on an assist from Rachel Plaster. Then, after a goal from Morgan Hayes, Helena took a 4-0 lead into intermission.
In the second half though, the flood gates opened.
Still in front at 4-0, Logan Todorovich beat the Butte goalie in the 51st minute to extend the lead to 4-0 before Kraft finished off a hat trick with a strike from outside the penalty box in the 52nd. It was part of four goals in four minutes as Plaster and Tess Lawlor also scored on long-distance kicks.
Then, Helena continued to press on and put Butte out of its misery. Senior Brogran Vranka and Mia Melton each scored, a few minutes apart, to end the game before the 60th minute thanks to the 10-goal mercy rule. It was the third 10-0 win for Helena over Butte this season.
"It was great," Helena High girls head coach Mike Meloy said of the win. "In the old days, the No. 1 seed would get a bye, so we would have to wait about 10 days to play. Here, we got a good game, got our bench in and worked on some things that we are going to see in the next 10 days."
The Bengals will play Bozeman on Saturday in the quarterfinals. That match will take place at 1:30 p.m.
Regardless of the opponent though, Meloy is confident in his team.
"We like our chances," he said. "We haven't seen any of the teams in the East yet, but we'll do fine."
Helena extended its unbeaten streak this season to 15 matches. The Bengals have also won four of their last five in the postseason.
Sentinel 1, Helena High 0 (boys playoffs)
In the second of two playoff matches Tuesday at Siebel Soccer Fields, the Helena High boys were looking to make it two playoff wins for the Bengals on the day, but Sentinel had other plans.
Neither team was able to create a ton of scoring chances in the first half, but Sentinel was awarded a first-half penalty and Jayce Gerstle converted the kick to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead, a lead they wouldn't relinquish as they advanced with a 1-0 result.
"Gritty is a good word for it," Sentinel head coach Justin Mikkola said. "I'm really proud of the guys. Helena gave us two tough matches already, this was the third and we were able to come out on top."
Making the lead stick wasn't easy. The Bengals created numerous chances down the stretch but the Spartan defense held, even if there were some tense moments.
"Toward the end of the game, it opens up a little bit," Mikkola said. "The ball is a little hotter and it's tougher to cool it down. So there were a lot of nerves, but I trust the guys and they did a great job."
With the win, the Spartans will advance to the Class AA quarterfinals on against Bozeman on Saturday. For the Helena High boys, it means the season is over.
"It's an incredibly tough loss on our home field," Helena boys head coach Carl Straub said. "You fight hard for a home playoff (match) and we got that and just didn't perform well enough to win."
As far as what he said to his players after the defeat:
"Life is tough sometimes," he said. "You're going to have some tough things happen and this is one of them. But they just have to be resilient and tomorrow is a new day."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.