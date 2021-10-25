The Helena High girls soccer team has been on a mission this season and that is getting back to the Class AA state championship match.
Last year, the Bengals lost the title match on their home field to Kalispell Glacier by a score of 1-0 and ever since, the veteran-laden team has been determined to get back.
Now, after a 1-0 victory over Bozeman High on Saturday in the state quarterfinals, the Bengals are one win away from another shot at the state title as Gallatin, the team Helena beat in the quarterfinals last season, will be the opponent Tuesday at Nelson Stadium. The match will start at 3 p.m.
Helena normally plays its matches at the Siebel Soccer Fields but has fond memories of its two matches at Carroll this season, which were both crosstown victories over Helena Capital.
Gallatin (11-1-4) won't be a pushover though. The Raptors split twice with Billings West this season, the only unbeaten team left in the state, along with Helena, and was the only team to do so on the Eastern side.
The Raptors also boast one of the top goal scorers in the state in Olivia Collins who led the Eastern AA in goals with 13 and was third in assists with eight. Gallatin also has a stout defense and has surrendered just nine goals in 16 matches this season -- the exact same number as Helena High.
Gallatin scored 36 goals during the regular season, while HHS scored 80 during the regular season. Avery Kraft set a new single season record for Helena High during the process with 21 goals.
Helena actually has five of the top 10 scorers in the Western AA with Kraft, Elsa Grebenc (14), Logan Todorovich (11), Rachel Plaster (14) and Madilyn Todorovich (14), as well as a defense that hasn't allowed a goal since in six consecutive matches.
The Bengals also have playoff experience, something that served them well over the weekend and should again on Saturday against a familiar playoff foe.
"These girls have played in a lot of big moments," Helena head coach Mike Meloy said. "Their composure, even when other teams have put pressure on them has been phenomenal and that's due to experience."
The Bengals are hoping to experience playing in another state title match and if they beat Gallatin on Tuesday, will await the winner of Missoula Hellgate and Billings West.
Helena has home-field advantage and would host at Nelson Stadium Saturday.
Note: District activity passes will not be accepted for playoff games. Tickets must be purchased at the event. They are $7 for adults and $6 for students.
