The Helena High girls soccer team is stout defensively and even that, might be an understatement.
Thursday, in the second crosstown matchup of the year with rival Helena Capital, the Bengals, who entered play 4-1, earned their fifth win of the season and their fourth straight over the Bruins thanks to a 5-0 triumph at Nelson Stadium.
Not only was it the fourth consecutive victory in the crosstown series for the Bengal girls, it was also their fourth straight shutout against the Bruins, who haven't scored in 240 minutes of play over the past two years vs the Bengals.
"It feels good to have another shutout," Helena head coach Mike Meloy said. "We have a lot of great experience and athleticism. Our defenders are tough and they communicate well together."
In the first half, the Bengals seized control of the match, thanks to yet another free-kick goal from Rachel Plaster. Elsa Grebenc, Avery Kraft and Lucy Odegard all added goals in the first half, making it 4-0 Bengals after the first 40 minutes.
In the second half, Kraft, a freshman, put away another goal early to extend the Helena High advantage to 5-0.
"I like it when we can use our outside midfielders and not hold the ball," Meloy said. "When we don't hold the ball at our feet too long, that makes a huge difference in keeping the opposing defense off balance."
Kraft came into the match with three goals, she now has five on the season, which ties her for second on the team along with Grebenc. They both trail Plaster, who now has a team-high seven goals on the season for the Bengals (5-1). Odegard's goal, which came late in the first half was her first of the season.
As impressive as the offense was for Helena High, it was the fourth shutout in six games for keeper Audri Aakre.
"We were able to get our kids a lot of experience," Meloy said. "And for some of our bench kids, that's going to be valuable, not only now, but down the road too."
The win moved Helena into a tie with Kalispell Glacier in points with 15. Yet, the Wolfpack got that point total in seven matches, compared to just six for the Bengals, who would be in first based on winning percentage. In six games, Helena has outscored its opponents 23-4.
Helena boys 3, Capital 1
After tying in the first match of the season, whichever team won Thursday night at Nelson Stadium was going to take the season series and just like the first meeting, the Bengals jumped out in front.
Jacob Demmons, who scored in the first meeting, found the back of the net again. Helena High then added another goal on a set piece by Nate Brauhn to jump in front 2-0.
Yet, Capital responded scoring on a free kick of their own as Auggie Tupper sent in a ball for Luke Kailey, who found the net for his first time as a varsity player.
With the lead trimmed in the half, the Bruins kept pushing in the second half and nearly scored the equalizer on a number of occasions.
Two shots just missed the net and some good work between by Helena keeper Dylan Maharg kept Capital scoreless in the second half.
In the 65th minute, Capital deflected a ball in its own net, putting the Bengals in front 3-1, which would be the final.
"It feels a lot better with a win," Demmons said of his goal compared to scoring in the first meeting. "We aren't putting our heads down because we tied, we won so that was nice."
Demmons said the key for Helena was sticking to the game plan, despite the aggressive push from the Bruins early in the second half.
"We talked at halftime about controlling the tempo and controlling the game," Demmons said. "We were able to do that. We got our third goal and were able to close it out."
"Hats off to the Bengals," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "They finished their chances and we didn't. But we got enough out of this match to move us forward."
Both Helena High teams will be off until next Thursday when they will host Glacier. The Capital boys and girls will be at home Saturday against Northwest Park. The first match will at 11 a.m.
