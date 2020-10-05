HELENA — The Helena High girls soccer team dominated the action against Missoula Big Sky on Monday, but late in the contest, the outcome was still in doubt.
That's because in soccer, unlike in horseshoes, close doesn't cut it. You either put the ball in the net or you don't and for much of the afternoon, despite creating chance after chance, the Bengals simply couldn't score.
Helena's first goal of the game was an own goal by Missoula Big Sky and with 15 minutes left to go, the score was tied 1-1.
That's when freshman Avery Kraft stepped to the forefront.
Slipping past the Big Sky defenders, Kraft drilled home the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute. From there, the Bengals created more chances and nearly added a few insurance goals, but in the end, they settled for the 2-1 win.
"I thought we did really well passing," Helena girls head coach Mike Meloy said. "We still are having trouble finishing and shooting it. We have been working on it and we'll fix it. Creating those opportunities is the trick and we have been doing a really, really good job of that."
On Monday at the Siebel Soccer Fields, the Bengals created an astounding 34 shot attempts, but yielded only Kraft's goal, which was the seventh of the season for the freshman. Miya Nash scored for Big Sky on an assist from Michenna George.
The win was consequential in the Western AA standings as Helena is now level with Glacier at 27 points each. The Bengals also own the tiebreaker due to their season sweep of the Wolfpack, so they now control their own destiny for the top seed in the Western AA for the playoffs.
In the boys contest, Helena notched its second consecutive shutout. The Bengals scored three times in the first half and added two more in the second to win 5-0. The win gives Helena 23 points on the season, which is one spot ahead of Missoula Sentinel which has 22 points in one less match.
