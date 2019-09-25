HELENA — Parents of a Helena High student, Jay Johnston, have filed a suit in Lewis and Clark County District Court seeking to allow their son to play soccer at Helena High this season.
Bridget Johnston and James L. Johnston II are listed as plaintiffs in the suit, which was filed Monday on behalf of their son and listed both the Montana High School Association and the Helena School District as defendants.
The legal action stems from a dispute surrounding the eligibility of Jay Johnston to play soccer for the Bengals this season.
He was previously a member of the varsity team during the 2018 season and also attended Helena High as a freshman and sophomore. However, Johnston decided to travel to Italy to attend a training course for soccer players during the spring semester of 2019.
In pursuit of this aim, Johnston and his parents consulted with Helena High school assistant principal at the time, Gabriel Crow, according to the documents filed in district court on Monday.
“Helena High School instructed Mr. Johnston to un-enroll James L. Johnston III from Helena High School and enroll him in an accredited online school. Afterwards, Helena High said he could be re-enrolled for the 2019-20 school year and would be eligible to play soccer for the 2019 season as long as he finished the year and had passing grades.”
Following this guidance, Johnston enrolled in The American Academy, an accredited online school based in Salt Lake City, Utah. According to the court documents, he completed all his course work and finished with a passing grade, while he attended the soccer academy in Italy.
His parents re-enrolled Johnston at Helena High School on Aug. 15, 2019. But on Aug. 19, they were told by Helena High that he would be ineligible to play this season.
“They are saying I had to get it done by June 6,” Jay Johnston said. “But we were never told that at all. We were told that if I took the schooling online and passed the courses, I would be eligible to play.”
The decision was appealed and in a hearing on Aug. 29, MHSA executive director Mark Beckman ruled Johnston was ineligible for not completing his online semester at American Academy before Helena High’s semester ended.
The Johnston’s asked the MHSA to reconsider. Beckman and the MHSA declined to do so.
“The student didn’t meet an eligibility by-law and was not eligible at his high school,” Beckman said via text message Wednesday. “The parents appealed to our board and the board denied the appeal. That is where we are at this time.”
The suit asks the court to grant an immediate temporary restraining order, which would allow Johnston to play right away for the Bengals. He has missed seven Class AA matches already including a crosstown matchup against Helena Capital. The second and final crosstown soccer game, at least in the regular season, is set for Thursday.
“This has been very frustrating,” Bridget Johnston said by phone Tuesday. “The rules are just very ambiguous and they don’t really seem to fit this situation. This is something even the vice principal at Helena High told me he’s never seen before.”
Another point of contention between the two parties is whether Johnston should be considered a transfer.
The MHSA is arguing because Johnston’s father traveled to Italy with him, he established a new residence, therefore, Johnston wouldn’t be eligible under Article II Section 10.1h of the MHSA handbook, which states the following:
“A student who has attended high school and resides in a district other than where the student’s parent(s) resides and who subsequently returns to live with the student’s parents becomes immediately transfer eligible for varsity competition in the parent’s district. This can be applied only one time during the student’s career.”
The court documents state that because Johnston stayed in a dorm and did not live with this father, his time spent in Italy at the Bottagisio training facility should not be considered a second residence. His mother, Bridget and siblings remained at their home in Helena, giving credence to their stance that Johnston should be considered a transfer.
Beckman declined any further comment, saying that he was aware of the legal action and that the MHSA’s attorney would be addressing it.
The plaintiffs are acting as their own lawyer, which Bridget Johnston said was because too many lawyers in Helena were subject to conflicts of interest.
“We got a lot of help and some great legal advice,” Johnston said. “But every lawyer we talked to had some kind of conflict with the school district because of their kids or they are a coach. So that has made things more difficult.”
Johnston said the only thing she wants is for her son to be able to play soccer during his senior year.
“He deserves to have that experience during his final year of high school,” She said. “He has already missed seven games and missed chances to be seen by recruiters. He just wants to be able to be part of the team and play with his teammates.”
